ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bethany Fowler
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZAvc_0h3FhG4G00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – Krispy Kreme is deflating the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to match U.S. average gas prices.

“We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump,” the company said in a statement.

Every Wednesday through Aug. 31, Krispy Kreme is pricing its Beat the Pump Original Glazed Dozen based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline.

The price for Aug. 3 was $4.21, with prices changing week to week.

Advisor: Gas could soon fall below $4/gallon average

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen every Tuesday on its website . The new price will also be posted on the company’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.

Though a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.21 on average Wednesday, that’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon. Nevertheless, it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford, and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez. According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag. The […]
KTSM

Man arrested after striking several people at Gallup parade

Gallup, NM – A Pinedale man is under arrest after driving through parade barricades and striking several people during the opening parade of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.  The parade was in progress at approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday when Gallup Police officers received a report of individuals drinking alcohol inside a beige Chevrolet Tahoe parked along the parade […]
GALLUP, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Doughnut#Food Drink#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Suspect from Las Cruces July 27 pursuit sought by police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Joshua Lopez – one of two men suspected in the July 27 shoplifting call at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store that resulted in a dangerous vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Telshor Boulevard – left an El Paso hospital Wednesday and is being sought by police in New Mexico and […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
FRIONA, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
EL PASO, TX
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic

For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
RESTAURANTS
KTSM

Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Midland teen threatens family with meat cleaver, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested late last month after police said he threatened to kill his family. Bradley Johnson, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Retaliation.  According to court documents, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy