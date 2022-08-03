Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO