There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
Texans RB Marlon Mack feels as great as he did before his Achilles injury
Marlon Mack was trucking along. The former 2017 fourth-round pick from South Florida was coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Even though the Indianapolis Colts drafted the Wisconsin running back in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL draft, the rookie would have to up his game to overtake Mack for the feature back role.
AthlonSports.com
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker
The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
Tyrann Mathieu Selects Official Jersey Number
New Orleans Saints safety finally selects his jersey number.
thecomeback.com
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
Yardbarker
Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp
Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
Yardbarker
Browns Week 16 Prediction: Saints Vs Browns
After being predicted to get a close win against the Ravens, it will be the Saints Vs Browns in week 16. It is believed that the Saints may not be very good this year, but they could play well. Can the Browns Stop the Saints?. The Saints are in a...
Colts TE Drew Ogletree Ascending Rapidly in Colts Camp
The sixth-round rookie has impressed the first couple of weeks of training camp and is looking to carve out a role sooner than many thought.
