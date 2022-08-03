ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp

Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Saints WR Making Noise in Training Camp

Michael Thomas is looking like his ‘true-self’ so far in training camp after missing the entire 2021 season due to an ankle/foot injury. Thomas had a brief stint on the PUP list just before the start of Saints training camp, but was activated for the first day of practice. The star wide receiver has been active on 1 on 1’s and involved in 7 on 7’s. Thomas is starting to run more routes. The observations of his status heading into the 2022 season is looking positive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Browns Week 16 Prediction: Saints Vs Browns

After being predicted to get a close win against the Ravens, it will be the Saints Vs Browns in week 16. It is believed that the Saints may not be very good this year, but they could play well. Can the Browns Stop the Saints?. The Saints are in a...
BROWNS, IL
