Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting woman, underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County doctor is behind bars after being arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman and an underage girl.

Hall County Sheriff Deputies arrested Dr. Michael Lebow at his Gainesville home, on Tuesday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office say they began their investigation into the 52-year-old doctor two months ago.

One alleged victim, who deputies said is under the age of 16, told investigators she was assaulted in 2016. The other alleged victim, a young adult woman, said she was assaulted in 2017.

“Would’ve never thought. I see him come and go in the office. It’s disturbing,” said a friend of Dr. Lebow, who asked not to be identified.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington emailed Brett Willis, the attorney representing Dr. Lebow.

In a statement, Willis said in part:

“Dr. Michael Lebow is completely innocent of the charges being levied against him. Dr. Lebow took two polygraphs by the best polygraph examiners in Georgia and passed both.”

“Additionally, he voluntarily submitted to a psychosexual examination which concluded that he is: (a) not a pedophile; or (b) sexually deviant.”

“We are disappointed that the police chose to believe the claims of an adult woman, who previously admitted only to voluntary, consensual sex with Dr. Lebow years ago. Her claims are about events that supposedly occurred 5-6 years ago.”

University Surgical Vascular, where Dr. Lebow was employed, released a statement that read:

“We are investigating the situation. As always, patient care is our top concern. Arrangements are being made to provide care for patients previously seen by Dr. Lebow.”

They did not comment on his current employment status.

At this time, Dr. Lebow faces charges of child molestation and aggravated sodomy, both felony offenses. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

