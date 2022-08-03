Lakers Video: LeBron James Works Out With Sons Bronny & Bryce At Practice Facility

Read on lakersnation.com
Related
lakersnation.com
NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets
The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving In ‘Good Place’ With Nets & ‘Comfortable’ Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers have been in pursuit of his co-star Kyrie Irving to reunite him with LeBron James in hopes of getting back into championship contention. The Lakers pursuing Irving makes all the sense in the world considering...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Excited For Darvin Ham’s Vision In First Season In L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been known for their fast-paced offense since LeBron James’ arrival — and new head coach Darvin Ham hopes to keep the dangerous weapon in L.A’s arsenal while at the helm. The Lakers crushed teams in transition during the 2019-20 championship season, another...
lakersnation.com
Kyle Kuzma Gained Confidence From Being Only Young Lakers Player Not Included In Anthony Davis Trade With Pelicans
When former New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the 2018-19 season, the Laker faithful was elated to potentially pair a superstar next to LeBron James, who they signed in 2018. While the Lakers had a promising 2018-19...
Comments / 0