NBA

Lakers Video: LeBron James Works Out With Sons Bronny & Bryce At Practice Facility

By Damian Burchardt
lakersnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lakersnation.com

NBA News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Kevin Durant Should ‘Make It Work’ With Nets

The main storyline of the offseason — Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request — has kept the NBA in suspense for over a month with no resolution on the horizon. A week before free agency began, Kyrie Irving seemed to be the Nets star most likely to leave Brooklyn. But a few days later, Durant shocked the NBA with the news about his trade request breaking at the end of June.
BROOKLYN, NY

