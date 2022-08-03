Post 2 Baseball receives grant for field improvements.

Read on kfgo.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead. The...
4 Luv of Dog Rescue’s 9th annual Mutt March benefits vet care for shelter animals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue hosted their 9th annual Mutt March yesterday featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park. This year’s walk benefits the non-profit Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP. The goal...
Police search for suspect after shots downtown overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 block of Broadway North just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the buttocks and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
