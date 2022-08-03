ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Post 2 Baseball receives grant for field improvements.

By Brad Anderson
kfgo.com
 4 days ago
kfgo.com

Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Police search for suspect after shots downtown overnight

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning. Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 block of Broadway North just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the buttocks and say the injuries are non-life threatening.
kfgo.com

Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
FARGO, ND

Community Policy