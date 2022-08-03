Millions of Hungry People in Horn of Africa Resort to Extreme Measures

Read on www.voanews.com
Voice of America
Blinken in South Africa; Compares South African Struggle for Equality to US
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in South Africa on the first leg of an Africa trip. His first stop was a poignant one, as he visited a museum that commemorates a key moment in the anti-apartheid struggle. Secretary Blinken visited the Hector Pieterson...

US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...

Africa Sees Some Artifacts Returned, Seeks Many More
African countries have reclaimed many historic objects, called artifacts, from European countries. Recently, Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes. The deal followed French President Emmanuel Macron's decision last year to sign over 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures. Those are valuable artworks from the 19th century Dahomey kingdom in present-day Benin.

Nearly a Quarter of Sri Lanka Grapples with Food Shortages
NEW DELHI — There is always a long line waiting to enter at the dozens of community kitchens that have been set up in Sri Lanka by nonprofits and charities in recent months. “Even today we had to turn back some people after serving over 300 meals,” Moses Akash, national director at the Voice for Voiceless Foundation in Colombo, which opened 12 community kitchens in June as runaway inflation made food unaffordable for millions, told VOA.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...

US Official: Sub-Saharan Africa Food Security Hardest Hit by Russia's War
A senior U.S. official said Friday that sub-Saharan Africa is the region hardest hit by disruptions to the global food supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Food prices worldwide are 23% higher than a year ago, but they hit the hardest in sub-Saharan Africa where food consumes 40% of household budgets," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an audience at the University of Ghana in Accra. "Regardless of how you feel about Russia, we all have a powerful common interest in mitigating the impact of the war on Ukraine on food security."

Rwanda Denies Reports of Military Intervention in DRC
Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda's government has rejected a United Nations report that said Rwandan troops have been conducting military activities in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and are supporting M23 rebels there. The Rwandan government issued a communique late Thursday aimed at discrediting the claim, which was first...

Blinken Visits South Africa Amid New 'Cold War'
Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa on Sunday in what analysts describe as an attempt to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the region. Relations between the U.S. and South Africa became strained during President Donald Trump's time in office. President...

Cameroon PM Says Peace Returning To Separatist Regions; Residents Not So Sure
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroonian separatists have rejected the prime minister's declaration that their fight for independence has been largely crushed. Joseph Dion Ngute said federal troops have brought peace to conflict areas, and said life is returning to normal. But analysts say it's too early to declare victory and rebels have vowed to keep fighting to carve out an English-speaking state from Francophone-majority Cameroon.

Unregulated Campaign Spending Disenfranchises Youth, Women in Kenyan Politics
Nairobi — Candidates in Kenya's August 9 presidential election are wrapping up their campaigns after parties spent heavily in often lavish displays of wealth. Despite economic woes and a massive rich-poor gap, spending in Kenya's election was among the highest in the world, raising concerns about its impact on the nation's democratic development.

US Diplomat Visits Uganda, Week After Lavrov Visit
Kampala, Uganda — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that her visit to Kampala on August 4 was to reaffirm and strengthen the U.S. relationship with Uganda, not to compete with Russia. Her trip came just days after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Somali Parliament Endorses New Cabinet Amid Al-Shabab Attacks
Mogadishu — Somali members of parliament gathered at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, Sunday and overwhelmingly endorsed new Cabinet ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre last week. During the vote, several mortar explosions hit the capital. Somali parliament speaker Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe told the...

Ethiopia's Military: 800 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Recent Clashes
Mogadishu, Somalia — Ethiopia's military says security forces killed more than 800 fighters from the Somali militant group al-Shabab after Shabab fighters launched a rare cross-border attack. General Tesfaye Ayalew, the head of deployment for Ethiopia's national defense forces, said more than 800 al-Shabab fighters, including 24 top leaders,...

Senegalese Separatists Sign Peace Deal With Government
Dakar, Senegal — Some rebels involved in one of Africa’s longest-running separatist conflicts have agreed to lay down their arms. The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and Senegal's government signed a peace deal Thursday in neighboring Guinea-Bissau. Separatist leader Cesar Atoute Badiate and a delegate from Senegalese...

Ethiopia Accuses US, EU of 'Indulging' Tigray Rebels
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's government has rebuked U.S. and European envoys who visited Tigray rebel leaders this week, accusing them of siding with the rebels. A senior Ethiopian official has accused EU and U.S. diplomats of "indulging" rebels in the northern Tigray region, after the envoys called for the restoration of services to the province.

Blinken Touts ‘Extraordinary, Important’ Relationship with Philippines Amid Taiwan Tension
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saturday met with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reaffirm ties with America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia amid rising tensions in the “volatile” region. Blinken said America’s relationship with the Philippines is “extraordinary” and assured the Philippines of its...

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Children of War
More than 50 metric tons of corn left Ukrainian ports as part of a UN-brokered deal. What Ukraine’s new “Children of War” digital portal hopes to achieve.. And could Russia be taking gold out of Africa to prop up its economy and skirt international sanctions?

In High-Level US Visit to Solomon Islands, China Looms Large
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A high-ranking U.S. delegation lands in the Solomon Islands on Saturday, as Washington wrestles with Beijing for influence in the region months after the Pacific nation signed a secretive security pact with China. China's growing might in the Asia-Pacific will be on display this weekend...
