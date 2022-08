(August 4, 2022) – The City of Sunny Isles Beach, in partnership with the local non-profit Florida for Ukraine, is hosting a Ukrainian Refugee Assistance event on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Pelican Community Park (18115 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160). Immigration...

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO