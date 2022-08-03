‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods

Read on www.wbko.com
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambri Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
wymt.com
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.
Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
WLWT 5
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
WLKY.com
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Watch Hutchinson tell her story in the player above. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night...
A week later, displaced flood victims move to Morgan County shelter
The American Red Cross facilitated a move of about 50 people from shelters in Wolfe County to the Morgan County Wellness Center.
WBKO
Over $18,500 raised in WBKO, Red Cross flood donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The grand total of the two-day in-person and online monetary donation drive raises over $18,500 for those impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. All donations made will stay in Kentucky and go directly towards families needs. Terry Reagan, a volunteer with South Central...
WBKO
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County. Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WBKO
WKU provides early move-in for students impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For students attending Western Kentucky University in the fall and live in Eastern Kentucky, if they already have a residence hall assignment, the school is inviting them to move in early. WKU Spokesperson, Jace Lux, says this is an opportunity to give students a safe...
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
WBKO
Med Center Health holds Flood Relief Drive for Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center organized a donation drop-off to gather supplies to send to Eastern Kentucky on Friday. In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Med Center Health was able to identify crucial needs for those in the area. With support from the Bowling Green community, they...
Here’s how you can help those in need in the devastating Kentucky flooding
Deadly, devastating flooding has upended the lives of thousands in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help those victims.
