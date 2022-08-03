ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 30-Aug. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COX, TIFFANY MICHELLE; 36; Schoenchen. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON, JUSTICE...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Riley County Arrest Report August 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NATHANIEL AVERY BUSBY, 28, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $770; Busby was released to the Geary County Sheriff's Office on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
One arrested after triple stabbing in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Police arrested a 21-year-old man for stabbing a woman to death in Junction City. The murder happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on a cul-de-sac in the extreme northeast portion of the military community, close to Fort Riley. Police said the found three people with stab wounds: An adult male who was […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
School zone beacons active; enforcement begins Thursday

Local schools resume classes on Thursday and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on the same date. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits. Kansas law states that when a...
SALINA, KS
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford

The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
SALINA, KS
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
McPherson Woman Pleads to Second-Degree Murder

A McPherson woman enters a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 35-year-old Tina Nicole Brown entered the plea in McPherson County District Court, with sentencing scheduled for November 1st. The charges stemmed from an investigation...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
HUTCHINSON, KS
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Shot Fired at Sunset Park

No injuries are reported after a shot was fired in Sunset Park early Friday morning. Salina Patrol Capt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that at 4 a.m., a 23-year-old Salina man was at the park and a group of people in a dark vehicle confronted him. Words were reportedly exchanged,...
SALINA, KS
