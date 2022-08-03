How to Download Steam Deck Firmware Updates Before Everyone Else

Read on www.pcmag.com
Valve Starts Testing Joy-Con Support in Steam
Valve is testing official support for Nintendo's split Joy-Con gamepads in Steam. The company says it "added support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers, both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and "improved support for the Nintendo Online classic controllers" with the release of the latest Steam Client Beta on Aug. 4.
Fitbit Will Lose File, Music Transfers From PCs in October
Fitbit is removing the ability to sync files between a desktop computer and its smartwatches. 9to5Google reports that Fitbit has updated two support articles—one that details the Fitbit setup process and one that explains how to listen to music on the company's devices—to say that it plans to shut down the Fitbit Connect app for Windows and macOS later this year.
You're Not Seeing Double: There Are 2 Google Meet Apps Now
Google has started merging its Meet and Duo video-chat apps to create what the company calls a "single video communications service." Starting this week, Duo is getting an upgrade to include video calling and meeting capabilities. Once fully rolled out later this year, the app's name and icon will also change to "Google Meet," featuring a camera in Google's familiar colors.
Watch and Buy: The Best Laptop for Every Type of Student
At PCMag, we rate and review more than 100 laptops each year. Who better to help you figure out the right one to take you through the school year and beyond?. In our shoppable video, originally aired on Aug. 3, PCMag’s executive editor and lab director John Burek and popular streamer Justin Robey (@Robeytech) bring you their picks for the best back-to-school laptops for every kind of student, from grade school to college.
Apple's Safety Check: How to Lock Down Your iPhone From Abusive Partners
Granting family members the ability to see your location and personal information on your iPhone can be helpful under normal circumstances. But if you feel threatened by a partner or other family member who has become abusive or violent, you can take action with Safety Check. Introduced in iOS 16,...
LG Tone Free T90
LG's Tone Free FP8 earphones failed to impress us, with underwhelming audio performance, merely average ANC (active noise cancellation), and a messy companion app. Less than a year later, LG is back with the slightly pricier and nearly identical (design-wise) Tone Free T90 ($229). These noise-cancelling true wireless earphones enter a crowded field, but are capable of robust audio and a few nifty (though not overly useful) Dolby spatial audio features. We also like that their case supports wireless charging and functions as a Bluetooth transmitter for wired audio sources. But, ultimately, in this price range we recommend you spring for Sony's $279.99 WF-1000XM4 earphones, which offer significantly more effective ANC and better sound. We also prefer the T90's more affordable sibling, LG's Tone Free Fit TF8 ($199), because of its fully waterproof design and simpler app experience.
Meta Starts Testing Its Latest AI Chatbot, BlenderBot 3
Meta has introduced a new AI called BlenderBot 3 that is supposed to be able to hold a conversation with pretty much anyone on the internet without becoming a jerk in the process. "BlenderBot 3 is designed to improve its conversational skills and safety through feedback from people who chat...
WellCare Today Samsung Galaxy 4 LTE Smartwatch With HealthAssist Review
The WellCare Today Samsung Galaxy 4 LTE Smartwatch With HealthAssist (starting at $199, plus a monthly subscription) is more than a stylish smartwatch. In addition to connecting you with an emergency response agent when you fall or otherwise need help, it takes ECG readings, monitors your blood oxygen level and heart rate, and tracks your daily activities. It also offers numerous caregiver features including medicine and appointment reminders, messaging, and hands-free two-way calling. A Remote Patient Monitoring feature even sends your real-time health data directly to your doctor. All these features, in conjunction with the watch's Wi-Fi connectivity and GPS location tracking, make it our new Editors’ Choice winner for mobile medical alert systems.
The Best Wireless Adapters for CarPlay and Android Auto in 2022
Most in-car infotainment interfaces are...not great. Just trying to hang up a call without hitting the wrong button can be an exercise in hair-pulling frustration. But your phone's interface displayed on the dashboard screen? Now that's nice. If you’re like me, when you finally got a vehicle that supported Apple CarPlay (for iPhones) or Android Auto, you fell in love with it.
