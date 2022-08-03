How to Download Steam Deck Firmware Updates Before Everyone Else

LG's Tone Free FP8 earphones failed to impress us, with underwhelming audio performance, merely average ANC (active noise cancellation), and a messy companion app. Less than a year later, LG is back with the slightly pricier and nearly identical (design-wise) Tone Free T90 ($229). These noise-cancelling true wireless earphones enter a crowded field, but are capable of robust audio and a few nifty (though not overly useful) Dolby spatial audio features. We also like that their case supports wireless charging and functions as a Bluetooth transmitter for wired audio sources. But, ultimately, in this price range we recommend you spring for Sony's $279.99 WF-1000XM4 earphones, which offer significantly more effective ANC and better sound. We also prefer the T90's more affordable sibling, LG's Tone Free Fit TF8 ($199), because of its fully waterproof design and simpler app experience.

