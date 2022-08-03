RFU reveals rise in ticket sales for England Women's internationals after Lionesses' Wembley win

Read on www.skysports.com
Related
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m. The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports. Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when...
SkySports
Ross County 1-3 Celtic: Mortiz Jenz scores debut goal as Hoops win in the Highlands
Mortiz Jenz scored on his Celtic debut as the champions recovered from a Ross County equaliser to secure a 3-1 victory at the Global Energy Stadium. Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring just after the break as Celtic capitalised on their dominance at the Global Energy Stadium. But Alex Iacovitti pulled...
SkySports
Kilkenny 1-13 Cork 1-12: Cats claim All-Ireland Camogie crown after edging nail-biting final
Gaule made no mistake, despite not having her normal accuracy over placed balls this year and ceding responsibilities to Katie Nolan for much of this game. There were countless other heroes of course. The Walsh cousins, Grace and Miriam were magnificent leaders at the edge of either square. Grace made...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
SkySports
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
GOLF・
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
SkySports
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Man Utd will be held by Brighton
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Sunday's games as the Premier League returns. Forgive and forget. That's my motto with Leicester City and their underperformance last season. They finished a disappointing eighth in the Premier League last term,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
SkySports
Ed Slater: Former rugby union player staying positive by living in present after motor neurone disease diagnosis
The 34-year-old revealed last month he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling. Gloucester rugby union player Slater announced his retirement from the sport last month after receiving the news following months of tests.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand in shootout to reach women's hockey final | Adam Gemili crashes out of 200m
Isabelle Petter and Hannah Martin scored in the shootout as goalkeeper Maddie Hinch refused to be beaten with a series of brilliant saves. The two sides could not be separated in 60 minutes of intense hockey, playing out a goalless draw just like they had done in the bronze-medal match in Australia four years ago.
SkySports
Barcelona's hopes of keeping Frenkie de Jong fading and Arsenal given Youri Tielemans boost - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers... Barcelona's hopes of keeping Premier League target Frenkie de Jong are fading as they face not being able to register a number of their summer signings if unable to balance their books. Cesc Fabregas has made an emotional plea...
SkySports
Super League: St Helens bounce back to beat Castleford Tigers 20-12 and reopen four-point lead at top of the table
Tries from Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles and Joe Batchelor looked to have put Saints comfortably on course for victory. But Castleford winger Bureta Faraimo scored a 12-minute hat-trick to make the match much closer at the finish. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. Both...
SkySports
Jason Roy: Kevin Pietersen says England have to back 'best player' as opener struggles for form
Roy has been one of England's most dependable and exciting players at the top of the order in recent years and was a key part of the World Cup win in 2019, but has struggled so far this summer. Roy has scored just 197 runs across 11 England games, with...
SkySports
Baaeed unbeaten status not giving William Haggas sleepless nights as team stick to Juddmonte plan at York
William Haggas insists he will not be having sleepless nights over Baaeed’s unbeaten status but expects them to come next year when their superstar is retired. The champion miler, winner of all nine of his starts, is set to take in two final races before heading to stud, with York's Juddmonte on August 17 the first stop on that journey.
Comments / 0