Police: Woman caught on camera trying to burglarize Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is behind bars after police said she was caught on video trying to burglarize a home. Logan Township police were called by the homeowner to the 600 block of Lehigh Lane after Christina Orr, 41, was caught on a Ring camera trying to open the front door to a […]
Coroner on scene of tractor and ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a tractor and ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. Details remain limited but the incident occurred on Tuscarora Creek Road Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police are on their way to the scene. Details are limited at this time, stick with […]
Two Pennsylvania Men Indicted, Accused of Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Benefits
PITTSBURGH, PA — Two residents of Connellsville, Pennsylvania were indicted on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The five-count Indictment named Joshua Dewitt, 36,...
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
wtae.com
Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge
KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girl Waiting for School Bus
SIGEL, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl waiting for the school bus. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 74-year-old Dale Richard Neill, of Sigel, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, July 25.
Altoona man back in jail after severely assaulting woman, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a woman so badly to the point she told police her hands were possibly broken. Robert Sprankle, 44, was arrested by Greenfield Township police on Thursday, Aug. 4, after neighbors called police to report they heard a woman screaming […]
Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire
Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed in his apartment when he saw the flames.
Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
WJAC TV
Basket Raffle fundraiser for local cancer patient
A basket raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held Saturday to help a local cancer patient. Robert Zvonik is in need of a liver transplant and monetary help for his cancer treatments. Family and friends gathered to raise funds at the Polish Club in Somerset in the form of a...
Clearfield man charged with abusing toddler
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is behind bars for allegedly abusing a child under the age of two. Jeremy Sipe, 43, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after a physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital determine injuries to the child’s face were from abuse. On July […]
wtae.com
Former W&J basketball coach sentenced to 20 years after admitting to threatening young girls
A former Washington County college basketball coach who was accused of threatening young girls on social media and trying to extort them has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Jacob Kolonis, who once coached at Washington and Jefferson College, lived in both Washington and Blair counties.
WJAC TV
PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County
According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
WJAC TV
Johnstown native, McCort grad killed in crash involving Indiana Congresswoman
Johnstown, PA — The Johnstown and Bishop McCort communities are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson, who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash involving Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Thomson, who graduated from Bishop McCort in 2012, worked as a staffer for Rep. Walorski since last July.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Clearfield man pleads guilty in massive drug bust case
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. […]
Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths
PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Pittsburgh last year. On July 31, 2021, the three victims purchased what they thought was cocaine from 43-year-old James Hamlett, according to court documents. The victims, 34-year-old Jason Heintzelman, 25-year-old Davon Lipscome and 30-year-old...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
