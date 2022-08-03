Read on www.fox8tv.com
Wolf Visits Center County Farm
Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Centre County Thursday to talk about the State’s Farm Bill. That Bill continues to pay dividends for the State’s Economy. Governor Wolf visiting a farm in Centre County where the Seventh Generation of the same family is now working the farm. The Governor says that’s one of the pluses of the Farm Bill, to help stabilize family farming in Pennsylvania.
Keeping Pets Safe in the Heat
The ongoing heat is impacting everyone, including our pets. Now, we need to make sure they’re staying comfortable along with us. Spending time inside and out of the sun is one of the easiest ways to beat the heat. If you don’t have air conditioning, make sure your pet has cool water and you have some type of air movement, like from a fan.
