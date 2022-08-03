ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candice Accola and Joe King’s Family Album With Daughters Florence and Josephine Post-Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
 2 days ago
Following their split, Candice Accola and Joe King have offered a glimpse at their individual moments with their daughters , Florence and Josephine.

Accola and King started dating shortly after they met at a Super Bowl event in 2012. The musician popped the question during the pair's trip to Florence, Italy, one year later. The pair later tied the knot in an elaborate New Orleans ceremony with several of Accola's The Vampire Diaries costars in attendance.

In 2016, Accola and King expanded their family with daughter Florence . After announcing her second pregnancy, the actress opened up about her decision to initially keep the news private .

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant,” the former CW star said during an episode of her “Directionally Challenged” podcast in August 2020. "I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I'm in a place in my pregnancy and the baby's OK and I'm OK, the best it can be. But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good.”

After welcoming her daughter Josephine later that year, the Legacies alum penned an essay about her experience expecting a child during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Where is the baby book that tells you how to navigate giving birth in a year like 2020? There isn’t one. This is uncharted territory," she wrote for SheKnows in October 2020, two months before her second child's arrival. "There is no guidebook on how to deal with going to doctor’s appointments alone. ... Forget my birth plan going out the window; this time, I threw out my whole pregnancy plan."

Accola added: "My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020. But being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother."

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2022 that Accola filed for divorce from King due to "irreconcilable differences."

According to the legal paperwork, the estranged couple called it quits three months before the legal petition was officially filed . The petition also noted that Accola moved to Nashville following their split while King has remained in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Amid their divorce, Accola and King used social media to document their respective time with their little ones.

"Thank you to the kind stranger who offered to take a photo of all three of us. It’s hilarious how rare momma makes it into the photo. This was the best we got. I’m not mad at it ♥️ 📸," the Juno star captioned an Instagram photo with her girls in July 2022.

Scroll down for more photos of Accola and King with their daughters following their split:

