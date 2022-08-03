Shoppers Are Loving the Flowy Feel of This Peplum Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Typical peplum tops offer up a fitted bust and proceed to flare out from the smallest part of the waist — but not every version of the style has to channel this exact silhouette. In fact, some find the trend to be outdated — but we still adore how flattering peplums can be.

But what are the newer versions that feel more modern and fresh? Well, they're tops which look like this one from Farktop ! Shoppers say it's just as flattering as your classic peplum, but actually feels far more comfortable and versatile.

Farktop Women's Button Down Peplum Top Amazon

The key difference we notice here is that this top doesn't have the standard fitted bust that's usually included. Instead, it creates the waist-cinching shape with a drawstring — leaving both the top and bottom halves feeling looser. You can also adjust how tight the waist is, which makes for a more relaxed fit! It also leads to a ruffle detail at the bottom which feels a bit more casual, though this top can easily be dressed up with the right pants or skirt.

Another detail we're swooning over is the button-down style ! You can choose how low you want the neckline to dip depending on the setting that you're dressing for. Keep it more buttoned-up if you're rocking the top to the office, and show a bit more cleavage if you're heading out with friends or for a date night. You also have the option to pick up this blouse in a short-sleeve or long-sleeve version, both of which are equally as gorgeous. Shopper say this top is a "must-buy" and an incredible find, and as of right now, we couldn't agree more! Tops that work for day and night are always on our radar, and it's instantly earned a coveted spot on our transitional wardrobe wish list .

