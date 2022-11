INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the Colts, Sirianni downplayed the emotional impact of returning to the place where he spent three seasons as offensive coordinator under his mentor. ...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO