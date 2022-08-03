ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Michael Bublé’s wife posts pics of their kids helping her with baby bump tradition

By Joyann Jeffrey
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!

Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luisana Lopilato
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
James Corden
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future

Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage

HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy