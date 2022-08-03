Michael Bublé’s wife posts pics of their kids helping her with baby bump tradition

Read on www.today.com
Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles
Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and...
Renée Zellweger Dotes On Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson During Beach Day
Party of three! Renée Zellweger took over mom duties while spending the day at the beach with boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Judy star is seen covered up from head-to-toe to seemingly keep the blistering sun off her porcelain skin while keeping an eye on her man's young son during the day.
Grace Warrior’s Reaction When She Spots Her Mama Bindi Irwin is So Precious!
Click here to read the full article. Growing up in the Australia Zoo, Grace Warrior, 1, is used to discovering amazing sights like red pandas and gorgeous nature scenes. But her favorite thing? Spotting her mama, Bindi Irwin, in the wild. During a photo shoot for Irwin’s 24th birthday — sporting her cute short haircut! — Irwin posed for pictures by a tree. But when Grace saw her, she couldn’t leave her mama’s side! Irwin posted the sweet photos of Grace’s reaction to Instagram yesterday. “Grace spotting me, a photo series…” Irwin wrote. “Swipe for the cutest little sunshine in the world,...
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby, his first with fiancée Aree Gearhart
Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, welcomed their first child together on July 9. The “Osbournes” alum, 36, waited nearly three weeks to announce his daughter Maple’s arrival via Instagram. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” he captioned a Wednesday...
Princess Caroline’s daughters and daughters-in-law stun at Rose Ball in Monaco
Members of Monaco’s Princely Family came together on Friday for the 2022 Le Bal de la Rose. Prince Albert , in addition to Princess Caroline and her family were dressed to the nines for the glamorous charity event held at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Caroline’s...
Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’
“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Gavin Rossdale Dubs Children He Shares With Ex Gwen Stefani The 'Better Versions Of Me'
A proud father. In a rare move, Gavin Rossdale took to Instagram to post a photo of himself surrounded by his brood. “Welcome to my world,” the Bush frontman, 56, captioned the sweet snap posted Tuesday, July 19. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me."
‘Beautiful’ mum, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night, as devastated family pay tribute to their ‘angel’
THE grieving family of a 'beautiful' mum has paid tribute to their 'angel' who died after falling out of bed at night. Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, Wales passed away after suffering a seizure following the fall on July 3. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital where the doctors found...
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family
Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
Are HGTV Star J.D. Scott and Wife Annalee Belle Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
HGTV fans are obsessed with the bond Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have with their older brother, J.D. Scott. He has been their right-hand man when it comes to renovating homes and providing comedic relief on their popular shows. Fans have been curious about J.D.’s personal life and whether he is still married to Annalee Belle. Keep scrolling to see where their relationship currently stands.
