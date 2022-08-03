Phaedra Parks Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Read on mddailyrecord.com
Related
Savannah Chrisley Has A New Philosophy On Life After Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Tax Fraud Conviction
Though Real Housewives alum Jen Shah flipped to a guilty plea deal in her federal fraud case of late, fellow reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley decidedly did not go with that option to forego a trial. The couple pled not guilty to the 12 counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and more charges leveled against them, and sought to prove their innocence during the recent trial in June. However, the jury ultimately found them guilty of all charges, and now that she's had a few weeks to sit with that news, their daughter Savannah Chrisley opened up further about a new life philosophy she has developed following her parents’ convictions.
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
WWE・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaking Dress Code! Every Time Katey Duggar Said Goodbye to Skirts and Hello to Pants: See Photos
Fashion forward! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) has seemingly said goodbye to her long skirts and started wearing more jeans, shorts and pants. “My two favorite things in life!” Katey’s husband, Jedidiah Duggar, captioned a sweet photo of his wife smiling while holding their baby boy. In the photo, which was shared to their joint Instagram account on August 2, Katey is seen wearing a pink T-shirt that read, “It’s the little things in life,” with a pair of dark denim pants, while their son’s onesie read, “Little things.”
tvinsider.com
Veteran Actor Clu Gulager Dies: ‘The Virginian’ Star Was 93
Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western TV series The Virginian (pictured above) and the film The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes at the age of 93. Gulager’s daughter-in-law Diane Goldner posted the family’s statement on Facebook. “Clu Gulager, revered television and film...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert
Watch: "Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Dies at Concert. Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show. The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stylish Mama! Katey Duggar Rocks Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son Truett
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey, 24, smiling while holding baby True, 3 months, via their joint Instagram account on Tuesday, August 2. His wife’s pink T-shirt shirt read, “It’s the little things in life,” while their son’s said, “Little things.”
Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Criticism of Her Pursuing a Modeling Career While Studying at Harvard
Aoki Lee Simmons is proud to be a model. The 19-year-old Harvard student was asked on TikTok on Monday why she still wanted to be a model despite getting an Ivy League education. A fan commented on one of her videos, asking, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"
Inside ‘The Family Chantel’ Stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Divorce: Everything We Know
The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno had a rocky relationship leading up to Pedro filing for divorce in May 2022. The news of their divorce broke after fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out during season 4 of their spinoff series, which premiered in early June. Throughout the season, Pedro accused his wife of being “lazy,” while Chantel had concerns over her husband’s relationship with a coworker, which led her to accuse him of infidelity.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Stapleton Meets 6-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs In Kentucky Walmart, Her Mom Says “It Was So, So Special”
At this point, I’m running out of good things to say about Chris Stapleton. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can to help local law enforcement, and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits
Ten-year-old Mariapaula Mazon is going viral for singing songs from the late Tejano star Selena.
Comments / 0