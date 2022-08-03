Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO