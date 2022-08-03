ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It

By Alex Arsenych
Narcity
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.narcity.com

Comments / 10

Tanisha Brooks
4d ago

ok so let's see the person who brought a wild animal into a residential area as a pet be charged if anyone, pet or human gets hurt SMH...as humans we need to stop thing we can have whatever we want. Some animals belong in the wild, they cannot be domesticated

Reply
10
Karen Baker
4d ago

Was living as someone’s “pet?” If so, when are people going to realize, wild animals are not meant to live as pets! They often need specialized diets, are forced to live in ways their instincts don’t jive with, they often have temperaments that are not suited to captivity, unless their surroundings are in a progressive zoo, that does everything they can to simulate the animal’s native environment. They often grow too large for their owners tohandle, or afford to feed and provide specialized vet care for. They get euthanized, or set free in environments that will condemn them to a slow death by exposure. If this wolf was a “pet,”. I hope Ontario or Canadian law prohibits having wild animals as pets, and the owner is charged to the fullest extent of the law. This poor wolf is probably terrified, hiding, and will soon be hit by a car. It could see petsAs a source of food-if it even knows how to hunt. I suppose the best that can be hoped for, is that it makes its way “home.”

Reply(2)
6
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 50 ATV’s, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles were seen driving recklessly down Elmwood Avenue on Sunday night. The group passed in front of News 4’s station just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Police have been cracking down on unregistered off-road vehicles and have warned that people caught riding them […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Niagara Falls#Arctic Wolf#The Wolf#Animals
wnypapers.com

Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

India Day parade to be hosted Saturday in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI) will be hosting an India Day parade on Aug. 13 in celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day. The parade will begin at Williamsville High School at 5950 Main St. The community will gather for pre-parade remarks and festivities at […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today

A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

History Museum holds antique car show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Modern Disposal Services supports Niagara County Sheriff's Office with underwater metal detector

Modern Disposal Services recently teamed up Lt. James Lucas, Sheriff Michael Filicetti and the Niagara County underwater recovery team to support a new underwater metal detector unit for their division. The new device has advanced technology to make it easier for the underwater team to locate a variety of articles when needed in certain situations and difficult conditions.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage

DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
DAYTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Officials issue warning about spotted lanternflies: What you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Larry Wozniak has been a volunteer in the Entomology department at the Buffalo Museum of Science for three years. "That’s my background. I studied a lot of it when I was in college and afterward. I’ve been collecting insects for a long long time and they’re just fascinating creatures," Wozniak said.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy