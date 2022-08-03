A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It

ok so let's see the person who brought a wild animal into a residential area as a pet be charged if anyone, pet or human gets hurt SMH...as humans we need to stop thing we can have whatever we want. Some animals belong in the wild, they cannot be domesticated
Was living as someone’s “pet?” If so, when are people going to realize, wild animals are not meant to live as pets! They often need specialized diets, are forced to live in ways their instincts don’t jive with, they often have temperaments that are not suited to captivity, unless their surroundings are in a progressive zoo, that does everything they can to simulate the animal’s native environment. They often grow too large for their owners tohandle, or afford to feed and provide specialized vet care for. They get euthanized, or set free in environments that will condemn them to a slow death by exposure. If this wolf was a “pet,”. I hope Ontario or Canadian law prohibits having wild animals as pets, and the owner is charged to the fullest extent of the law. This poor wolf is probably terrified, hiding, and will soon be hit by a car. It could see petsAs a source of food-if it even knows how to hunt. I suppose the best that can be hoped for, is that it makes its way “home.”
Comments / 10