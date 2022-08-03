ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas....
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy