Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue

Much has been said and written about Washington’s wide receivers. But the tight ends can catch it, too. Juniors Jack Westover and Devin Culp, a Gonzaga Prep graduate, did plenty of that in UW’s third practice of preseason camp, on a sunny Saturday inside Husky Stadium. Westover – a 6-foot-3, 245-pound former walk-on from Bellevue – got loose in the secondary and outran linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala for a 45-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris. He also hauled in a floater from redshirt freshman Sam Huard and tiptoed out of bounds for a 46-yard gain. Culp, meanwhile, kicked off Saturday’s proceedings by snaring a Morris pass up the seam in a tight window behind safety Julius Irvin.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO