Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue

KHQ Right Now
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: Spokane Police ask for help finding 64-year-old vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department announced Daniel Nelson, a vulnerable adult reported missing Saturday night, has been found and is now home safe. SPD would like to thank the community for keeping an eye out for Nelson. Last Updated: Aug. 7 at 12 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is...
KHQ Right Now
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake man arrested for second-degree murder after shooting friend in the head
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A man was arrested Friday after he called 911 and reported he had just shot his friend in the head, according to Bonner County Sheriff's Office. On August 5 just before 5 p.m., Bonner County deputies responded to the 3400 block of Spirit Lake Cutoff Rd. after 64-year-old Michael Schofield of Spirit Lake reported to authorities he'd shot his friend in the head.
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai Co Sheriff asking for donations for deputy paralyzed from stroke after having baby
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for donations to help out a deputy who suffered a stroke while off duty last weekend. 35-year-old Yvonne Cress has been with the office for six years and just had a baby girl two months ago. KCSO said the stroke resulted in the paralysis of the entire right side of her body.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake woman convicted of physically and mentally abusing young girl
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child. The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
KHQ Right Now
Man in construction zone crash near Wallace hopes ITD will make adjustments
WALLACE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man is hoping the Idaho Transportation Department will put up cones and drop the speed limit in a construction zone near Wallace, ID after he was involved in a crash in the area. Thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, although Casey Folda says...
KHQ Right Now
Level 3 evacuations downgraded in Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. - Level 3 (go immediately) evacuations have been downgraded to Level 2 (be ready) for the Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire is 30% contained, but the Spokane County Fire District #3 said the fire of 0% contained.
KHQ Right Now
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: 'I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness'
CHENEY, Wash. - Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. "She was like, 'Mom, you've had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there's a fire,'" Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she'd be home in 10 minutes.
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane reactivates cooling plan for two-day heatwave
Spokane Public Library branches will extend operating hours beginning tomorrow to provide indoor cooling areas for people seeking relief from extreme temperatures being forecast for the early part of the week. Central (906 W. Main St), Shadle (2111 W. Wellesley Ave), Liberty Park (402 S. Pittsburg St), and Hillyard (4110...
KHQ Right Now
Family farm in Cheney to host farm sale to fund rebuilding process after Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, WA- Sullivan Family Farms have been impacted hard by The Williams Lake fire, and they said via Facebook it's still very much active on their farm. They are working hard alongside firefighters to keep it at bay. According to a gofundme that was created by a neighboring farm, they...
KHQ Right Now
Owner of Sullivan Family Farms aims to stay positive in wake of wildfire losses; thanks firefighters, community for support
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Louise Sullivan owns Sullivan Family Farms, located right on Williams Lake Road in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire fire line. She says they've sustained some big losses, but the goodness of their community has kept her going. "We've lost our haystacks, pasture ground, timber,...
KHQ Right Now
Small business helps generate support for family farm devastated by Williams Lake Fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Community members turned out in droves Saturday to support Sullivan Family Farms–a local small business and farm in the heart of the Williams Lake Fire south of Cheney–at the Bohemian in Spokane Valley. "We sold out of our flowers, we sold out of our...
KHQ Right Now
A HOT start to the work week brings another Excessive Heat Advisory to the Inland NW
Another heat advisory is among us, as temperatures are going to reach triple digits again by Tuesday in Spokane, and across the state. An Excessive Heat Advisory begins Monday at noon and is set to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m. Temperatures are reaching the high 90s Monday in Spokane, and into the triple digits by Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Heat Advisory issued for start of the week ahead of incoming thunderstorms and winds
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Spokane County and surrounding areas, beginning noon on Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. the next day. At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place again for parts of Central and Southwestern...
KHQ Right Now
The City of Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 26th Annual Mayor’s Awards in the Arts
The City of Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 26th Annual Mayor’s Awards in the Arts. Nominations may be submitted by art organizations, individuals, businesses or students and must be received by August 31. The Mayor’s Awards in the Arts are presented by the Coeur...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga Prep grad Devin Culp impresses at the UW Huskies’ third practice of preseason camp
Much has been said and written about Washington’s wide receivers. But the tight ends can catch it, too. Juniors Jack Westover and Devin Culp, a Gonzaga Prep graduate, did plenty of that in UW’s third practice of preseason camp, on a sunny Saturday inside Husky Stadium. Westover – a 6-foot-3, 245-pound former walk-on from Bellevue – got loose in the secondary and outran linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala for a 45-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris. He also hauled in a floater from redshirt freshman Sam Huard and tiptoed out of bounds for a 46-yard gain. Culp, meanwhile, kicked off Saturday’s proceedings by snaring a Morris pass up the seam in a tight window behind safety Julius Irvin.
KHQ Right Now
Eastern Washington 'feels different' after first practice of training camp as young players step up
Before gathering with his teammates for Eastern Washington’s first official preseason practice on Saturday morning, Efton Chism III noted the seeming lack of star power across the Eagles’ roster. No All-America selections. No reigning all-conference players. Not a lot of the individual accolades that characterized last year’s 10-3...
KHQ Right Now
Analysis: Lots of options, but here’s our picks for Gonzaga’s small-ball starting five, rotation
It’s the offseason, but there’s really never one of those for Gonzaga basketball. In the last month alone the Zags scheduled a two-game series with Kentucky, Nigel Williams-Goss returned to Spokane to conduct his annual camp, former GU standouts competed at the NBA Summer League and the program finalized plans to face Michigan State on an aircraft carrier.
