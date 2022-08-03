ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

news24-680.com

BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday

Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman

SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are being sought by the police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who chose to be identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time in a long time on Sunday, July 31. She was in hiding ever since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English. The victim told ABC7 that when they began searching her body that the group was up to no good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department said their officers were involved in a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. SFPD said officers attempted to detain a suspect in the area. That's when a brief foot pursuit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows

Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
SANTA ROSA, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley shooting investigation roundup: Charges filed, gunfire map updated

There have been 32 shootings in Berkeley this year, leaving two people dead and 10 wounded. Berkeleyside has updated its 2022 gunfire map to reflect everything we know. The statistics stand in sharp contrast to last year at this time, when there had been 22 incidents of gunfire: Two had left people wounded but none had been fatal.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
KRON4 News

5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

38-year-old man found fatally shot in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency medics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.  The victim has been tentatively identified as a 38-year-old Port Costa resident. Officials won't be sharing his name until they have reached his family. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police homicide section at (510) 238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
DANVILLE, CA

