KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. On Sunday police say they...
Police arrest suspect in connection to assault of former SF Commissioner Greg Chew
Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
news24-680.com
BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday
Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
thesfnews.com
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are being sought by the police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who chose to be identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time in a long time on Sunday, July 31. She was in hiding ever since the COVID pandemic began two years ago. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English. The victim told ABC7 that when they began searching her body that the group was up to no good.
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Shooting in San Francisco
The San Francisco Police Department said their officers were involved in a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. SFPD said officers attempted to detain a suspect in the area. That's when a brief foot pursuit...
Former City Councilman Brutalized by Oakland Police Granted $360K Settlement
Former city councilmember Wilson Riles Jr., 76, has been awarded $360,000 to resolve a federal lawsuit due to his 2019 unjust arrest, after a 911 call from Oakland Planning Department themselves. The City of Oakland is now paying the ex-staffer after he sued the city, claiming racial discrimination, retaliation, unlawful...
Fatal Oakland shooting leaves one man dead
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. […]
San Jose police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Man arrested after Palo Alto bicycle shop robbery near Stanford University
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Friday after a robbery at a bicycle shop in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release. The incident happened around 2:43 p.m. at Cardinal Bike Shop on 1955 El Camino Real where officers arrested the suspect without incident — three minutes after a call was […]
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley shooting investigation roundup: Charges filed, gunfire map updated
There have been 32 shootings in Berkeley this year, leaving two people dead and 10 wounded. Berkeleyside has updated its 2022 gunfire map to reflect everything we know. The statistics stand in sharp contrast to last year at this time, when there had been 22 incidents of gunfire: Two had left people wounded but none had been fatal.
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
Meet Oakland’s first woman Fire Marshall
Oakland’s first woman Fire Marshall Felicia Bryant joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss her historic appointment, her new responsibilities, and advice for others.
38-year-old man found fatally shot in East Oakland
OAKLAND – A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Emergency medics tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has been tentatively identified as a 38-year-old Port Costa resident. Officials won't be sharing his name until they have reached his family. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
danvillesrupdates.com
Shot Fired, Witness Pistol Whipped During Danville Armed Robbery at Shopping Center
DANVILLE – A witness was pistol-whipped by one of three suspects during an armed robbery in the Livery Shopping Center Saturday afternoon. At around 2:44 pm Saturday, officers with the Danville Police Department were notified of an armed robbery at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Road. As...
