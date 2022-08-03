The Draft Network: Giants should already be eyeing Will Levis

The hate train for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to roll on.

After two underwhelming seasons in a broken offense and surrounded by lacking personnel, many are ready to cancel Jones like a modern comic who said something that hurt their feelings. And there appears to be no wavering in that.

Jones struggled during the Giants’ acclimation period in training camp and that was all some needed to see. A new coaching staff? Doesn’t matter. Learning a new system? Who cares. Trying to build a rapport with new players? Little more than an excuse.

For those reasons, Jack McKessy of The Draft Network believes the Giants should be focusing on the 2023 NFL draft and keeping a close eye on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

But early word out of training camp suggests that Jones is not off to a good start in that regard. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that “it’s no stretch” to say that backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a shot at winning the starting job over Jones. Jones’ slow start to camp has also brought extra attention to the rumors that the Giants are potential trade partners with the 49ers for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Can anyone spot the errors?

The Giants are not interested in trading for Garoppolo despite the made-up rumors, and Taylor was brought in to be a backup. His zero first-team snaps would seem to support that.

But with that having been said, McKessy is correct about one thing: the Giants should be keeping an eye on Levis and every other potential first-round prospect. That’s just a good way of doing business.

From a traits standpoint, Levis stands above both (Bryce) Young and (C.J.) Stroud in several aspects (and literally, in terms of height). Young is more poised and better at processing what’s in front of him and progressing through reads. Stroud has better touch. But in most other categories, it’s the Kentucky quarterback who has the edge. Levis has a bigger frame with tons of athleticism and mechanics that are both clean and deliberate. Where Stroud has some issues with footwork in the pocket and Young can have trouble seeing over his linemen thanks to his smaller frame, Levis has no such issues. He’s got pristine footwork off of the mesh in play-action and in standard dropbacks, all followed up with a quick release that’s complemented by his impressive arm strength to make great throws. Delayed throws due to hitching or poor timing on Levis’ part are rare. More likely than not, if a play broke down for Kentucky’s offense last year it was because of bad blocking up front or a lack of talent outside of (current Giants receiver) Wan’Dale Robinson in the receiving corps. Oh yeah, and Levis can run too. He’s not on the level of Lamar Jackson obviously, but Kentucky had success allowing Levis to use his legs on QB powers, options, and more. With his big frame and mobility, there’s no reason to think he can’t make the kinds of plays Justin Herbert or even Josh Allen do with their legs at the NFL level.

Ironically, this sounds a lot like a current Giants quarterback who goes by the name of Daniel Jones. At least for the most part.

And it’s interesting that Levis’ issues are explained away by blaming the offensive line and lacking personnel, but that same benefit has never been afforded to Jones.

The bottom line is that general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants should be evaluating all quarterback prospects this year. There’s a realistic chance they may end up drafting one next April. There’s also a chance declining Jones’ fifth-year option means nothing in the long run and he’s finally set free in an offensive system that’s built more around his talents.