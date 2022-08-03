ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, juveniles hurt in stabbing in Castleton area, police say

By Lucas Gonzalez
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and two juveniles were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday at an apartment complex near the Castleton area, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police began their investigation after responding about 12:20 a.m. to the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive for a report of a person stabbed. This is just off East 75th Street near Knue Road.

"Three people suffering from injuries consistent with lacerations were located by officers," said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

The woman was seriously injured while the two juveniles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Burris.

The victims' exact ages weren't immediately clear.

Police haven't released additional information, including what happened leading up to the attack.

No arrests have been made.

