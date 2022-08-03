Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
'Modern Warfare 2' Shows Singapore F1's Marina Bay Circuit Multiplayer Map
Huge news for petrolheads - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will feature a new F1-inspired map based on the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore. Though it's less than a minute long, the trailer has been received with a raucous reception on YouTube from fans of the series as well as the sport. Showing off the pitlane and paddock complex lit up at night, there are even cars that speed past, possibly offering an... environmental hazard for players to avoid.
‘Frogun’ Review: A Warts And All Blast From The Past
We’ve all been guilty of longing for days of yore. The occasional desire to relive one’s youth is natural and understandable, but is it a good idea? Is it not ill-advised to crave the days of stiffer, uglier and all-around lesser video games? Frogun doesn’t seem to think so.
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
New Tekken Game Teased With Iconic 'Tekken 1' Video
At EVO 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the next Tekken title is on the way, and announced it in the most iconic of teaser trailers. Tekken 7 has been supported with a huge amount of downloadable content since its release on home consoles, and thanks to this, it doesn't feel like a seven year old game. Of course, it was originally only available in arcades, as the game itself was built on an arcade board based on PC architecture.
'The Witcher 3' Mobile Ripoff Is Laughably Bad
Ripoffs are popping up all over the place at the moment as rogue developers try and cash in on some of gaming’s most popular franchises. Just this morning, we discovered a terrible God of War knockoff titled War Gods Zeus of Child featuring a plagiarised Kratos fighting an endless slew of enemies in an area. Recently, Stumble Guys topped app charts which is rather unsurprisingly a copy of Fall Guys. Now, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the knockoff treatment.
'Modern Warfare 2' Full Multiplayer Reveal Gets Confirmed Date
Oh lawd it’s happening. Over on the Call of Duty blog, a massive “era-defining franchise event”, dubbed Call of Duty Next has been announced, and promises live gameplay, details of “innovations”, and coverage of a number of upcoming CoD titles. Take a look at some...
Chinese Tech Giant Tencent Wants To Increase Its Stake In Ubisoft
Tencent, China’s biggest gaming firm and social network, is aiming to up its stake in Ubisoft, Reuters reports. The company, which already owns the likes of League of Legends developer Riot Games and Hood: Outlaws & Legends developer Sumo Group, previously bought a 5% stake in Ubisoft back in 2018, but is now apparently aiming to go bigger. Reuters’ sources claim that Tencent has reached out directly to Ubisoft’s founding family, Guillemot, to express interest.
An Entire Country Has Just Blocked Steam, Epic Games And More
We take online services like Steam for granted. During the pandemic, Internet shops were our only means of obtaining new (or old) games to distract ourselves from the uncertainty outside. Even now, they're the only means of buying certain indie releases. Imagine, then, that a ministry within your government blocks...
'GTA Online' New Mission Is "Terrifying" And "Eerie" According To Players
As a series, Grand Theft Auto is many things - action-packed, expansive, and iconic. One thing I don’t think many fans would associate with it though is horror, but as reported by Kotaku, GTA Online’s latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, has unexpectedly brought with it some genuinely spooky stuff.
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
Rumoured New Direction For Tomb Raider Game Would Be Very Different Vibe
In case you missed it, back in April, it was officially confirmed that a brand new game in the Tomb Raider series is in development. Not much has actually been revealed about it just yet - we don’t have a name or release window, but we do know that it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics, and will utilise Unreal Engine 5. So, you know it’s going to look extra shiny.
'Warzone 2' To Be Fully Revealed At Big Call Of Duty Event, Says Activision
In the last few months, Infinity Ward have slowly been lifting the lid on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II but Warzone 2 has been kept under wraps, albeit except for a few vague teases. It was revealed at Summer Game Fest that Warzone 2 will be “an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe” and utilise the same engine, but now we know that a full reveal is on the way.
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World
We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
New Study Reveals When Our Gadgets Will Die
A few years ago, facts about the internal battery life of old Game Boy cartridges spread across the Internet like wildfire. This was mostly due to memes telling us that our old Pokémon saves were probably gone, due to the battery life of the cartridge only lasting so many years.
Xbox Rolling Out Feature That Will Change How Game Pass Works
Account sharing has been a popular trend of the past decade or so. Ever since Netflix really took off in the early 2010s, it's been the done thing to share accounts with family and friends. In fact, account sharing is so ubiquitous that we doubt anyone is innocent of giving (or receiving) passwords.
'Bullet Train' Actor Wants To Star In 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Movie
In case you’d forgotten, soon to be joining the array of Sony’s game-to-screen adaptations is Ghost of Tsushima. It was confirmed last year that Sucker Punch’s 2020 action-adventure would be getting a movie, and although details have been pretty light on the ground, rest assured that it is a thing that’s happening.
Dev Admits Their MMO "Sucks", Decide To Rework Entire Game
It takes a lot to admit you got something wrong; whether that's an apology to a friend, or a public announcement on a huge digital distribution service. Either way, it's refreshing to see someone confess to wrongdoings not only openly, but without any sugarcoating or beating around the bush. The...
'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map
Ever since the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019, Kings Canyon has cemented itself as a firm favourite amongst Apex players and in the upcoming Season 14 update dubbed ‘Hunted’, the iconic locale is set to get a healthy dose of TLC from developers Respawn Entertainment. But that isn’t all Season 14 brings. Alongside these exciting new map updates, the season is set to introduce a host of balancing improvements as well as a level cap increase.
