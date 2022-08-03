At EVO 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the next Tekken title is on the way, and announced it in the most iconic of teaser trailers. Tekken 7 has been supported with a huge amount of downloadable content since its release on home consoles, and thanks to this, it doesn't feel like a seven year old game. Of course, it was originally only available in arcades, as the game itself was built on an arcade board based on PC architecture.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO