New Tekken Game Teased With Iconic 'Tekken 1' Video
At EVO 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the next Tekken title is on the way, and announced it in the most iconic of teaser trailers. Tekken 7 has been supported with a huge amount of downloadable content since its release on home consoles, and thanks to this, it doesn't feel like a seven year old game. Of course, it was originally only available in arcades, as the game itself was built on an arcade board based on PC architecture.
'FIFA 23' Career Mode Overhaul Finally Gives Fans What They Want
FIFA 23 will be upon us just next month, and there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. For a start, it’s been confirmed that the game will feature cross-platform play for the first time in the series (although with the unfortunate catch that it won’t be included in the Pro Clubs mode, as a result of the “technical intricacies”).
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
'The Sims 4' Policy Update Is Devastating The Game's Community
For the most part, The Sims 4 has always been a game that’s championed inclusivity. In the past few weeks alone, the game introduced a number of new customisation options including the ability to choose your sims' pronouns and sexual orientation. There was a slightly awkward incest debacle amidst...
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World
We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
'Diablo Immortal' Player Who Spent $100,000 In Game Defends Their Actions
YouTuber jtisallbusiness went viral last week, when news of his massive spending spree on Diablo Immortals, which caused him to be effectively locked out of the game, spread across the Internet. It was covered on many message boards, news sites, and other YouTube videos. It is a reaction on the...
