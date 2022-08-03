ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tekken Game Teased With Iconic 'Tekken 1' Video

At EVO 2022, Bandai Namco revealed that the next Tekken title is on the way, and announced it in the most iconic of teaser trailers. Tekken 7 has been supported with a huge amount of downloadable content since its release on home consoles, and thanks to this, it doesn't feel like a seven year old game. Of course, it was originally only available in arcades, as the game itself was built on an arcade board based on PC architecture.
VIDEO GAMES
'FIFA 23' Career Mode Overhaul Finally Gives Fans What They Want

FIFA 23 will be upon us just next month, and there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. For a start, it’s been confirmed that the game will feature cross-platform play for the first time in the series (although with the unfortunate catch that it won’t be included in the Pro Clubs mode, as a result of the “technical intricacies”).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stunning 'GTA V' Mod Completely Overhauls Entire Game World

We all like to poke a bit of fun at Rockstar for the amount of attention they continue giving GTA V all these years on from its release, rather than focusing on other titles (and speeding up with the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, for that matter). But, that said, there’s no denying that it’s still a fantastic game, and absolutely deserves all the love it gets.
VIDEO GAMES
