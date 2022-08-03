Read full article on original website
Related
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
Is The Farmer’s Almanac is Predicting a Tough West Texas Winter
I am not sure I would mind an arctic cold winter this year. I mean after a record string of 100 plus days this summer, it might just be a great relief. With that in mind, the Farmer's Almanac has released their winter forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. Before...
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts
I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?
Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Holy smokes, my dudes. This kangaroo is straight-up nightmare fuel. They say everything is bigger in Texas and I guess that goes for wildlife as well. I came across a video posted on TikTok last year of the buffest kangaroo I've ever seen, and well, I thought you might like to see it, too.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
What Do You Do If You Dig Up Human Bones in Your Backyard in Texas?
You might think this could never happen to you. Sadly, there are thousands of old cemeteries scattered across the United States that are forgotten. On top of that, there are forgotten Native American burial grounds all over West Texas. In fact, in centuries past, the customs and practices of burying...
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacuzzi of Despair: The Gulf of Mexico’s Dangerous Secret
At the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana, there's an underwater lake that kills anything that tries to enter it. This briny fish graveyard is known as the Jacuzzi of Despair. The deadly body of water measures around 100 feet in circumference and is...
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
There’s No Way You’ve Heard Of These Ten Texas Towns
The history of the Lone Star State is full of colorful characters and stories. Covering such a large area, coming up with names for all the towns and communities in this vast territory has historically been challenging. As a result, there are some very interesting town names here in our "neck of the woods". Speaking of "Neck of the Woods" that would make a great name for a Texas Town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What If Texas Became It’s Own Country?
Everyone knows the Civil War settled the issue of whether a state could leave the union once and for all. However, there has been talk from people, who we must consider serious, some even in the Texas Legislature, about Texas going it's own way. Of course, Texas already has it's...
Did You Know You Can Be Fired in Texas at Any Time for Any Reason?
If you work in the state of Texas, there's something very important to familiarize yourself with. That's the fact that Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that your employer can fire you at any time for any reason, with few exceptions. Fadi Yousef, a Dallas attorney, explains that this means your employer can fire you for pretty much anything, including unfair, false, malicious or unethical reasons. However, there are exceptions to the rule.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0