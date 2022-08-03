Do you cook the potatoes in the oven --> boil --> oven again?

I’m never not looking for an excuse to make this potato salad, especially when it’s hot out (just ask my husband!). It’s my favorite thing to bring to picnics, barbecues, and basically any summer potluck because it’s tangy with just the right amount of crunch, plus it’s big-time nostalgic. I remember my mom and my grandma—who we called Granbobbie—making it during our summer trips to Baltimore, my mom’s hometown and where my grandma lived. They’d whip out Granbobbie’s huge stainless-steel stock pot (which she also used to make her famous crab soup), and I’d see a big sack of potatoes on the counter and know that this meant potato salad was in my future.

