LOOK: The Longhorns' 2022 offensive line class has some maulers

Texas signed a whopping 14 offensive and defensive linemen in the 2022 class. Included in that number were four great edge rushers, which puts into perspective how overemphasized edge losses have been for this cycle.

Elsewhere in that line haul, Texas won seven recruits on the offensive side of the trenches.

Offensive line coach Kyle Flood will look to showcase this collection of freight trains in the offense this year.

Among them, Texas brought in arguably the nation’s top guard and tackle, depending on the recruiting publication. Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks should be able to make an immediate impact in the run game.

Cameron Williams and Cole Hutson have impressed this offseason and others could also compete for playing time.

Here’s a glimpse at what opposing edge rushers have to look forward to when forced to defend the run.

Devon Campbell

Kelvin Banks

Cole Hutson

Cameron Williams

Malik Agbo

Neto Umeozulu

Connor Robertson