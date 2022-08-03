ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The US Sun

Airport chaos after over 1000 US flights are canceled and 3,700 delayed following second-worst day for flying this month

MORE than 1,000 flights were canceled and 3,700 were delayed by mid-afternoon on Friday — following the second-worst day for flying this month. The number of cancelations jumped to nearly 1,500 flights by the evening in the second consecutive day of disruptions, ruining tens of thousands of travelers' plans across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Weather tracker: no relief as heatwaves continue in parts of Europe and China

While it feels as though Europe should be starting to see the end of its heatwaves, scorching temperatures are expected to continue across the north and west of the continent this week. As high pressure becomes established, parts of France and Spain could experience temperatures of 38C (100.4F) between Wednesday and Saturday. A prolonged hot period is also forecast to hit the UK with temperatures exceeding 30C, and maximum temperatures possibly hitting as high as 35C.
ENVIRONMENT

