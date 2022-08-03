Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara welcomes her first child

Read on www.nme.com
Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75
Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed away
Actress RoseannaChristiansenpassed away at 71.on July 24th at the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California. She is best known for her role as Teresa the Southfork maid on the CBS prime-time soap Dallas. She was on the series for the final 9 seasons beginning in 1982 in season six.
BLACKPINK celebrate their sixth anniversary: “This year will be another big year for us”
The members of BLACKPINK have taken to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary since their debut. On August 8, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK each shared Instagram posts celebrating the quartet’s sixth year since their debut. The quartet launched in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.
Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch sings at Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder’s funeral
Echo and The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch has sung at Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder’s funeral. Ryder, who was the bassist of the Happy Mondays and brother of frontman Shaun, died last month at the age of 58. Posting the news on social media, the band wrote: “The Ryder...
Beyoncé joins forces with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé has come through with yet another remix of ‘Break My Soul’, this time linking up with Madonna for a take on the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’. Clocking in at almost six minutes long, the track leans heavily into...
The Impressions’ Sam Gooden has died, aged 87
Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of legendary Chicago soul outfit The Impressions – and the only member to have stuck with the group for its entire six-decade run – has died at the age of 87. The news of Gooden’s passing was confirmed by his daughter,...
‘Community’ movie is “going to happen”, says star Yvette Nicole Brown
Yvette Nicole Brown has thrown further optimism behind the likelihood of a Community movie, saying that she believes “it’s going to happen”. Earlier this week, Alison Brie confirmed that “legitimate conversations” were taking place in regards to a movie sequel to the comedy series. This...
NCT 127 will return with a new album in September
NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a brand-new album next month. Earlier today (August 8), Sports Chosun reported that the boyband are preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album some time in September. The news outlet also claimed that NCT 127 are in the midst of filming a music video for the upcoming release, and that the album was in its “final stages”.
Fireboy DML – ‘Playboy’ review: Afrobeats’ latest global star makes the step up
Fireboy DML recently declared to NME that he’s intent on etching his name into Afrobeats history. Given the huge success of his 2021 international hit ‘Peru’, which prompted a remix from renowned Afrobeats fan Ed Sheeran that reached Number Two in the UK Charts back in February, the 26-year-old Nigerian artist’s place in the genre’s history books already looks assured.
Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter
Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
BTS’ J-Hope to release limited edition vinyl of solo album ‘Jack In The Box’
BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing a limited edition vinyl of his solo debut album ‘Jack In The Box’ later this year. Earlier today (August 8), Big Hit Music announced on fan community site Weverse that J-Hope’s July solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ will get a limited edition vinyl release that includes a booklet, folded poster and photo card. It’s now available for preorder via the Weverse shop, and other major online and brick-and-mortar retailers.
Watch Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon turn Tears For Fears’ ‘Head Over Heels’ into a weather anthem
Kevin Bacon and The Tonight Show… host Jimmy Fallon have covered Tears For Fears‘ hit ‘Head Over Heels’ – and turned it into a song about the weather. The pair performed their rendition as part of The Tonight Show‘s ‘First Drafts Of Rock’ segment, which typically sees Bacon join Fallon to play a classic song under the guise of it being an early draft of the song’s actual lyrics.
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
BLACKPINK confirm release date for new single ‘Pink Venom’
BLACKPINK have revealed the title and release date for their next single, confirming it’ll arrive before the K-pop powerhouse’s second full-length effort drops next month. In a new teaser shared to social media, the girl group confirmed that the track, ‘Pink Venom’, will be released next Friday (August 19). Fans have also been given the option to pre-save it on Spotify or Apple Music – you can do so here.
See footage from Phoebe Bridgers’ secret acoustic show in California
Before kicking off the North American leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour in San Francisco, Phoebe Bridgers detoured through Sonoma County to perform an intimate and unplugged – and most notably, unannounced – gig for less than 100 curious fans. The free show – which took place...
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck reviewing claims they stole lyrics from a poem
Representatives for Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have said the duo will review allegations they stole lyrics from a poem on their collaborative album ’18’. The poem Hobo featured in a 1974 book about toasts, Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me, by Bruce Jackson, reports Rolling Stone.
Christina Ricci says she “regrets so much” about the ‘90s
Christina Ricci has said she would like to redo the 1990s and “not make so many fucking mistakes”. The actor, who had her breakout roles as a child in 1991’s The Addams Family and 1995’s Caspar, admitted that she wished she’d done some things differently across the decade.
New 30th anniversary version of ‘ABBA Gold’ coming next month
ABBA have announced a new 30th anniversary version of their greatest hits collection ‘ABBA Gold’. The collection is one of the most successful releases in recorded music history, with more than 32 million sales worldwide. It’s the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, spending...
