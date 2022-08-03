ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCS announces new security measures to enhance student safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-2023 academic school year. Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN

