Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell details decision to come back for fifth season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee baseball roster is going to look a lot different when the 2023 season begins. Until recently, it looked like that roster would be missing pitcher Camden Sewell. "The season ended, and once I sat down and had down time to think about everything and...
Tennessee's Jackson Zimmer is the first club lacrosse player to earn NIL deal
BALTIMORE — Tennessee club lacrosse player Jackson Zimmer began his summer stringing sticks for Baltimore-based lacrosse company East Coast Dyes, but he ended his summer as the first club lacrosse player to earn an NIL deal. His pitch to ECD was simple: the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association, or MCLA,...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 where slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," Reverend Renee...
Missing Knoxville man found dead after search in the Great Smoky Mountains
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Family and friends were spreading the word about a missing 23-year-old Knoxville man last heard from on Sunday. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators learned that Evans's phone last pinged in North Carolina near...
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
KCS announces new security measures to enhance student safety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-2023 academic school year. Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS launched the "Safe Schools, Safe Students" initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event. Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a...
Dolly Parton, Dollywood president announce new roller coaster coming to Dollywood in 2023
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A new roller coaster is coming to Dollywood!. Dolly Parton alongside Dollywood President Eugene Naughton announced Big Bear Mountain at the theme park Friday morning. Big Bear Moutain is the largest single attraction investment in the history of Dollywood and is an expansion of Wildwood...
Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after car crashed into building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant. Knoxville Police Department, who is investigating the crash, said it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the morning. The...
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
Knox County School Mania hands out school supplies to area students
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts School Mania ahead of the new school year which starts Monday. August 5, 2022-4pm.
JCSO: At least one person dead after house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, August 6, at 10:31 p.m., New Market Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2404 S.S. 92 in Jefferson City to a report of a residential structure fire, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Upon their arrival, they found the home fully engulfed, and a...
LPD: 54-year-old remains in stable condition after being stabbed several times
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — On August 5, around 8:28 p.m. Detective Danielle Gilbert responded to a stabbing call at Tennova Medical Center, according to LaFollette Police Department. 54-year-old Angela Worley, who works for the Campbell County Sheriff's Department, stated that 40-year-old Cameron Jones had contacted her to pick him up...
Knoxville leader says lack of mental health resources and higher housing costs raises homelessness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The number of unhoused people in Knoxville has been rising for a while. Many residents said they have seen camps built near their houses, outside of areas where unhoused people usually settled down. Charles Thomas, a member of the Knoxville City Council, said there are two...
PETA asks Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office to reassign K-9 officer; video raises concern about dog's treatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A years-old video surfaced recently that showed a Campbell County Sheriff's Office deputy yanking the leash of a dog multiple times before lifting it off the ground and swinging it around as it yelped and cried. As the video was shared online, CCSO said the...
