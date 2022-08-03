Read on littleapplepost.com
WIBW
Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun while he was intoxicated in Aggieville on Friday evening. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday evening, July 5, after firing a weapon while intoxicated in Aggieville.
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction...
Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader
JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka. Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound […]
WIBW
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
3 News Now
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from...
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
WIBW
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
WIBW
Salina Police identify suspect vehicle in Lowe’s catalytic converter theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking into the theft of a catalytic converter from the Lowe’s parking lot and have identified a suspect vehicle. The Salina Police Department says on July 26, officers were called to Lowe’s at 3035 S 9th St. with reports of a catalytic converter theft.
1350kman.com
Iacobellis attorneys withdraw, status hearing with new attorney scheduled Aug. 15
A former Manhattan restaurant owner facing more than two dozen charges of sex crimes had his sentencing delayed after his lawyers motioned to withdraw as counsel Friday. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were minors at the time. Iacobellis, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner on 3rd Street, was arrested just over three years ago in August of 2019 and was set to be sentenced on a plea deal Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Armani Ramos, Criminal trespass, Arrested 8/2. Jennifer Ray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3
BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
