ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Man arrested after firing gun while intoxicated in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after firing a gun while he was intoxicated in Aggieville on Friday evening. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Christopher Evan Cuchy, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday evening, July 5, after firing a weapon while intoxicated in Aggieville.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
HOLTON, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita

WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Nicholas Ray#Daniel Harris#Donnithan#Theft From Motor Vehicle
KSNT News

Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka. Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
OGDEN, KS
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Iacobellis attorneys withdraw, status hearing with new attorney scheduled Aug. 15

A former Manhattan restaurant owner facing more than two dozen charges of sex crimes had his sentencing delayed after his lawyers motioned to withdraw as counsel Friday. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were minors at the time. Iacobellis, the longtime owner of Bob’s Diner on 3rd Street, was arrested just over three years ago in August of 2019 and was set to be sentenced on a plea deal Friday morning at 9 a.m.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 3

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Armani Ramos, Criminal trespass, Arrested 8/2. Jennifer Ray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Disturbance in Brookville Tuesday night results in arrest of 3

BROOKVILLE - Three people were arrested after a disturbance in a Brookville residence Tuesday night. Tiffany Miller, 25, of Salina, went to her ex-boyfriend's residence in the 500 block of Perry Street in Brookville to pick up some of her belongings that had been set out on the front porch for her, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
BROOKVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy