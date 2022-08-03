When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup back in 2018, there were many fans concerned about how the future would look. The following offseason wasn’t ideal with the departures of Philipp Grubauer and Alex Chiasson, on top of losing head coach Barry Trotz to the New York Islanders. Those moves were just the beginning of what seemed to be a domino effect over the next few seasons, as they slowly began to lose piece after piece and never seemed to find the depth they had during their last run until now.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO