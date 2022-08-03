ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Regression Candidates in 2022-23

The Boston Bruins won 51 games in the 2021-22 season and finished as one of eight Eastern Conference teams that collected over 100 points to punch their playoff ticket. The 51 wins were a bit of a surprise considering that they hovered around .500 through the Christmas COVID-19 shutdown, but following a return on Jan. 1, they played some of the best hockey in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Should Sign Free Agent Sonny Milano

Although NHL Free Agency opened on July 11, there are still notable names that are still unsigned, such as Nazem Kadri (Colorado Avalanche) and Phil Kessel (Arizona Coyotes). Contending teams may look to add extra insurance players when there are still big players available. The Chicago Blackhawks don’t fit that description, but they could still take advantage of depth players. The one name that sticks out as someone that could be a good fit is former Anaheim Duck forward Sonny Milano.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Facing a “Make It or Break It” Season in 2022-23

In a lot of ways, every player on every team has something to prove. But some, for one reason or another, have more to prove than others. Maybe they’re coming off of a down season. Maybe they haven’t announced themselves as an NHL player. Whatever reason it is, there’s always always a player or two (or three or four) on the team that find themselves at a bit of a crossroads in their career.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Jets Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23

The Winnipeg Jets are going to be heavily scrutinized in 2022-23 as they attempt to avoid another lost season and rediscover success. Three players in particular will be under the microscope of newly-minted head coach Rick Bowness and his coaching staff, the media, and of course, the fans. Brenden Dillon.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Rush, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s 4 Worst Contracts for the 2022-23 Season

When you look through the Tampa Bay Lightning’s contract list heading into the 2022-23 season, it can be difficult to find an objectively bad deal that is acting as an anchor to the franchise. Over the last few years, the team has done a remarkable job at signing their own developed talent to below-market value deals and trading out players who may be making more than they can bring to the ice each night.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years

It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

10 Reasons Why the Oilers Are Stanley Cup Contenders

Fans of the Edmonton Oilers can’t wait for the season to get started. After their best playoff run since 2006 followed by a successful and efficient offseason, optimism is riding high in the Alberta capital. And why not? Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland along with assistant GMs Brad Holland and Keith Gretzky had what many have deemed a successful free agency period signing goaltender Jack Campbell, forward Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Dream Team of Current and Former Active Players

Current and former Vancouver Canucks can be found making a difference all over the league. Whether they were drafted by, signed or traded for, players who have worn the Orca continue to thrive even after leaving the organization. That being said, what would the team look like had they been able to retain all their best active players past and present? This article looks at what a dream team Canucks lineup could look like made up of current and past active players.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Kevin Cheveldayoff
Person
Paul Stastny
Person
Darryl Sutter
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Ducks, Stars, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to find a way to get under the salary cap. Could they do it without making a trade? John Klingberg talks about his deal with the Anaheim Ducks and what his future plans are. The Dallas Stars...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History

As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Jets Have a Surplus of Defencemen and Need to Make a Move

The NHL’s regular season is set to start in just over 60 days. Despite rumours that many of the team’s key pieces would be on the move, the Winnipeg Jets have yet to make any major transactions this offseason. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff traded for defencemen Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt last summer, and those moves have created a logjam on the teams’ defensive depth chart.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Avalanche#The Winnipeg Jets#Stanley Cup
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players on this season’s preseason roster who are seeking to revive their NHL careers. Which of them will be successful?. Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23

Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Not Focused on Final Years of Huberdeau Extension

On Wednesday evening, the Calgary Flames announced that they have signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension with an average annual value of $8.4 million. This is exactly what the organization wanted, as it not only softens the blow of losing Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it makes the Matthew Tkachuk trade feel like a bigger success. Despite that, many are opposed to this deal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Tavares, Matthews & Marner

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what might happen next season with players on the current roster. First, I’ll wonder how well Michael Bunting will play. Can he keep up (or surpass) the totals he had last season?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Hurricanes, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are still being linked to a couple of veteran free agents. Will either wind up with the organization? The Calgary Flames are working with MacKenzie Weegar on an extension and it is believed things could be close. The Carolina Hurricanes are...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ Depth Keeps Stanley Cup Window Open

When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup back in 2018, there were many fans concerned about how the future would look. The following offseason wasn’t ideal with the departures of Philipp Grubauer and Alex Chiasson, on top of losing head coach Barry Trotz to the New York Islanders. Those moves were just the beginning of what seemed to be a domino effect over the next few seasons, as they slowly began to lose piece after piece and never seemed to find the depth they had during their last run until now.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Backup Goaltending Position Solidified with Halak

General manager Chris Drury did the inevitable by trading long-time New York Rangers’ backup, Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. To many, that move was easily predictable, but the part most questioned was who would replace him. That answer was found in veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, who the Rangers inked to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23

With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy