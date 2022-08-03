Roger Goodell On Dolphins: Nothing To See Here, Folks

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request. Sources told Cleveland.com, ESPN and NFL Network on Sunday that Hunt asked for a trade -- and had that request denied -- from the AFC North franchise. Hunt only participated in team drills Friday and Saturday at training camp in Berea, Ohio. He was fined for skipping those sessions.

