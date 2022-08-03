How Crazy Are The Texas State Fair Food Semi-Finalists?

Read on 965therock.com
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Is Your West Texas Electric Bill Shocking? What’s Going On?
My latest electric bill was a shock. I know we're having a heatwave. I know we've had more consecutive days above 100 than at any time in history. I know all that. I expected my electric bill to be higher. I did not expect the surprise I got in the mail. How ironic when I opened the bill, I thought I was going to need the paddles. You know, the jolt of electricity that shocks your heart back into rhythm.
How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts
I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
How Does Texas Healthcare Rank Among Other U.S. States? Not So Good
You may already know this if you've used, or are currently using, the Texas health care system. A new study by WalletHub shows Texas is one of the worse in the country. WalletHub compared all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. using various metrics measuring accessibility to healthcare and according to the survey, Texas ranked as the 8th worst state in the nation.
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win the Texas Lottery?
I don’t know about you, Texas, but the way the lottery has been flaunting these big jackpots during inflation, I definitely need to ask the Texas Lottery Commission if I can hold a couple of dollars for them. The prizes have gotten ridiculously huge, and you know that if you win every relative and "old friend" will come out of the woodwork with their hands cupped. So, if your numbers come up, can you remain anonymous?
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
Can Texas Property Owners Shoot Down a Drone Over Their Land?
Drones are everywhere. Some people use them to capture stunning landscape photography. The military is using them for a variety of purposes, some are still highly top secret. Journalists use them to photograph news events. They're used in sports to film the action. More and more businesses are even experimenting with drone deliveries.
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Holy smokes, my dudes. This kangaroo is straight-up nightmare fuel. They say everything is bigger in Texas and I guess that goes for wildlife as well. I came across a video posted on TikTok last year of the buffest kangaroo I've ever seen, and well, I thought you might like to see it, too.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
17 Immigrants Allegedly Held Hostage by Friona Woman
A woman from Friona, Texas has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. An investigation began when law enforcement in California received a tip from a woman claiming her sister was being held for ransom in Texas. The woman's sister reportedly traveled from Guatemala to Mexico and intended to seek asylum in the US, but was ordered to cross the border by a Mexican cartel that was holding her captive.
What Do You Do If You Dig Up Human Bones in Your Backyard in Texas?
You might think this could never happen to you. Sadly, there are thousands of old cemeteries scattered across the United States that are forgotten. On top of that, there are forgotten Native American burial grounds all over West Texas. In fact, in centuries past, the customs and practices of burying...
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?
There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
11 of the Top 24 Most Dangerous Animals Found in Texas
Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
