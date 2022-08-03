Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant

Read on 995qyk.com
Patti-Jo Tabor
4d ago
not teaching your children how to behave in a public place is drawing negative attention to the parent. So if you don't want the negativity TEACH YOUR CHILDREN MANNERS AND HOW TO BEHAVE!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill Closes
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:tampabayand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will Close
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa, tampabay and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
995qyk.com
How A Date Turns Into A Chore
Amanda took full advantage of her first date with Grant. Unfortunately she also showed us how a date turns into a chore. Amanda reached out to us to find out why Grant has not replied to her invite to go on a Second Date. Amanda met Grant online and they decided to go grab dinner at The Lure in Downtown St. Pete. She told us that Grant was a complete gentlemen and even picked her up, paid for the date, and got her home safely. She went on to talk about how attracted she was to not just his looks but also his personality. You could hear the excitement in her voice as she gushed over Grant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
Twitter feed. Not a dog lover or cat fanatic? Any of these three young budgies, although shy at first, will, with a little love and training, be your feathered BFF. They’re easy to train, sweet, and they don’t need walks or their litter scooped. Please call Pet Pal about adoption specifics. 727-328-7738.
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
fox13news.com
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
allaccess.com
John Brennan Upped To Ops Dir. At Cox Media Group/Tampa, Jenna Kesneck Adds Programming Duties At WDUV
COX MEDIA GROUP has promoted Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE) and Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE)/TAMPA Director of Branding and Programming JOHN BRENNAN to Operations Dir. for the entire TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG cluster, and Alternative WPOI-W248CA (97X) /TAMPA and Alternative WXXJ (X106.5)/JACKSONVILLE Dir./Branding and Programming JENNA KESNECK is adding duties programming AC WDUV/TAMPA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
The Weekly Challenger
The Classes of 1970 celebrated 50 years of friendship
ST. PETERSBURG — They may have had to wait two years, but nothing was going to stop the Historic Classes of 1970 from honoring an important milestone last month. The group was set to celebrate their 50th class reunion in 2020 but delayed the celebration because of COVID. Cynthia...
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
Letter: The truth has come out about Polk County Animal Services
I was a trustee at animal control for almost 4 months. I took the job as “Cat Man” taking care of every cat and kitten that came there. I made it my goal to get every cage cleaned every day before we went back to the jail around 5:00 pm. We worked 7 days a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
tampabeacon.com
Grand Prix Tampa, a go-to for go-karts and mini golf since 1978, has closed
TAMPA ― Grand Prix Tampa, the 15-acre disco-era entertainment campus that includes two go-kart tracks, an arcade, batting cages and two of Hillsborough County’s few miniature golf courses, has closed. “We regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is permanently closed,” its Facebook page said early Aug....
Beach Beacon
Obituary: Ralph George Beyrouti
BEYROUTI, Ralph George passed away at the age of 38, on July 30, 2022, peacefully at home in Seminole, Florida, with his wife and son by his side. Ralph was born on July 9, 1984, to George and Lola Beyrouti. He graduated from Eastwood College (High School) in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2001 before moving to Florida, where he enrolled at St. Pete College and graduated from USF in 2008 with a BA degree in Business Management. Ralph worked with Sodexo Company as Director of Operation at UT Dining Services since 2011. He was loved and appreciated by his colleagues and the whole team. His motto was to “always treat people with dignity and respect”.
cltampa.com
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
stpetecatalyst.com
Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects
New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Chicken Salad Chick Opens Next To Zaxby’s!
Congratulations to Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC, for opening their fifth location (including the one on N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Lutz) of Chicken Salad Chick, located on the Wesley Chapel Blvd. extension south of S.R. 56 (in the new building next to Zaxby’s), on Aug. 2, which was after our latest issue went to press and about two weeks later than the Cochrans originally had planned, due to permitting issues.
CNBC
From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'
Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
Beach Beacon
Pinellas hotels converted to workforce housing welcoming first tenants
A pair of hotels being converted to workforce and affordable housing in a high-traffic Clearwater corridor welcomed their first residents this past week. The Pelican Lake Apartments, a new 183-unit complex at 13200 49th St. N., hosted an open house Friday, where prospective renters could tour the property. It’s a...
Comments / 3