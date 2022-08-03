MLB trade deadline: Padres among World Series favorites after landing Soto

Read on www.thescore.com
Rays pitching coach Snyder injured during mound visit
Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder may want to take things a bit easier when he visits the mound. Snyder pulled a calf muscle during a visit with starter Shane McClanahan during the Rays' 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, manager Kevin Cash said, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.
MLB weekend best bets: Yankees to rebound in St. Louis
Yankees (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Yankees have dropped three consecutive games only twice all season. I don't see it happening for a third time Friday. Nestor Cortes will look to break New York out of this mini-slump. While the St. Louis Cardinals hit lefties quite well - they're fourth in wOBA against left-handers since July 1 - they figure to have a tougher time against Cortes.
DeGrom carries perfect game into 6th inning, Mets dominate Braves
The New York Mets have their ace back. Jacob deGrom carried a perfect game into the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, retiring the first 17 batters he faced while racking up 12 strikeouts. The perfecto bid ended when the 34-year-old walked Ehire Adrianza. The no-hitter was also...
Cardinals' Goldschmidt joins Team USA's 2023 WBC roster
St. Louis Cardinals slugger and NL MVP hopeful Paul Goldschmidt is the latest star to join Team USA's roster for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. Goldschmidt, 34, represented the country during the 2017 event. The seven-time All-Star struggled with one hit over five games while splitting time at first base with Eric Hosmer.
Red Sox OF Duran bickers with Royals fans after latest misplays
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran made a pair of misplays in center during the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Following the defensive gaffes, he seemed to get into a verbal dispute with spectators. Then, after making a diving catch to retire MJ Melendez, Duran continued his argument with the fans and was briefly restrained by teammate Alex Verdugo.
Dodgers beat Padres, make statement with 3-game sweep
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A few days after the Padres outmaneuvered the Dodgers for Juan Soto, San Diego rolled into Chavez Ravine with a formidable new lineup and big plans to raise a few questions about Los Angeles' dominance. The Padres are headed home from a sobering weekend knowing...
Guardians DFA Franmil Reyes
The Cleveland Guardians are moving on from designated hitter Franmil Reyes. Cleveland designated the struggling slugger for assignment, the team announced Saturday. Reyes went deep nine times with a .603 OPS over 70 games with the Guardians this season. However, he's posted two 30-plus homer campaigns across five years in the majors, including a career-high 37 round-trippers in 2019 and 30 long balls in just 115 contests in 2021.
Tatis to begin rehab assignment this weekend
Fernando Tatis Jr. is one step closer to returning. San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin announced his superstar has finally been cleared for game action and will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio this weekend, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis took live batting practice at...
Cease continues dominant run as White Sox edge Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
Twins' Baldelli livid after 'pathetic' obstruction call gives Jays win
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't hold back following the controversial finish to his team's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. In the top of the 10th, Twins left fielder Tim Beckham appeared to easily throw out Toronto's Whit Merrifield at home plate to end the inning. But replay officials overturned it, ruling that catcher Gary Sanchez violated the obstruction rule by not giving Merrifield a lane to score.
Rays draw club-record 13 walks, rally to beat Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night. “How many?” asked a surprised Taylor Walls, who drew three of the walks...
Acuna, Rosario lead Braves past Mets in NL East showdown
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuna Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuna matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown.
A compelling, and perhaps historic, NL playoff field is taking shape
Shortly after Tuesday's trade deadline, something happened that could more significantly impact the rest of the season than the San Diego Padres' blockbuster acquisitions: Jacob deGrom returned to the mound for the New York Mets. While the Mets had a quiet deadline, deGrom could be the greatest second-half addition in...
Benintendi disappointed by slow start to Yankees career
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is well aware of his struggles since coming over in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 28. "Not the start that I wanted or anticipated," Benintendi told NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty on Saturday. "But it's part of the game, I guess. Just trying to find something to get going."
