MLB trade deadline: Padres among World Series favorites after landing Soto

Yankees (-150) @ Cardinals (+130) The Yankees have dropped three consecutive games only twice all season. I don't see it happening for a third time Friday. Nestor Cortes will look to break New York out of this mini-slump. While the St. Louis Cardinals hit lefties quite well - they're fourth in wOBA against left-handers since July 1 - they figure to have a tougher time against Cortes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO