Muay Thai Fighter Saenchai Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

A welterweight contest between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal is taking place now (Saturday, August 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59. Luque with an early leg kick. Both fighters throw body kicks. Neal lands a left. They both connect in the pocket. Neal wobbles Luque with a big left! Neal goes for the kill as Luque shells up and manages to stay on his feet. Luque has recovered and continues to put the pressure. Neal lands another left. Luque attempts a flying knee. Neal connects with two lefts in succession. Luque with a front kick to the body. Luque is caught off balance with a jab. Neal hurts Luque with another counter left! Neal is the one advancing and manages to knock Luque down now. Luque survives and that’s all he can do for the remainder of the round as he gets wobbled again with a left to end the first stanza.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO