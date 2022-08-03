Muay Thai Fighter Saenchai Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Read on middleeasy.com
Jon Jones Responds To Criticism About Heavyweight Transformation
Jon Jones addresses criticism about his speed at heavyweight. Jones gives a status update on his heavyweight debut. Jon Jones has been spending his days getting ready for a debut at heavyweight. After spending 12 years fighting at 205 pounds, Jones shocked many in 2020 when he decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title and announced his intentions to jump up in weight. Since that announcement in May of 2020, Jones has been preparing his body to be capable of fighting at heavyweight. Periodically he will share some training videos of himself packing on the pounds. He recently shared a post of himself hitting pads and in true MMA Twitter fashion, the fans had some remakes for the former champion.
Nate Diaz’s Coach Points Out Khamzat Chimaev’s Weakness, Vouches For Nick Diaz Vs. Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz’s coach Cesar Gracie assessed Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279. Gracie opened up about what he thinks of Nick or Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor. The drama between the UFC and Nate Diaz is slowly coming to an end and both parties apparently decided to cap things off by slating the former Strikeforce champion against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Jamahal Hill TKOs Thiago Santos After Back-And-Forth War – UFC Vegas 59 Results (Highlights)
A light heavyweight headliner between Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill is taking place now (Saturday, August 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59. Santos with a leg kick. He follows it up with a heavy one soon after before failing with a single leg attempt. Hill advances forward and blocks a quick head kick from Santos. Santos connects with a big left but Hill eats it. Hill is starting to walk Santos down. Santos shoots and has Hill up against the fence. Hill is defending well as they exchange clinch strikes. The action is paused after a knee strike to the groin of Santos. The action resumes. Hill’s head kick is evaded. Santos goes kick heavy. Santos misses with a spinning wheel kick. They both exchange in the pocket to end the round.
Molly McCann Announces That She Has Been Offered Her Next Fight
Molly McCann has been one of the fastest rising stars in recent months. With the UFC visiting London twice since the beginning of the year, McCann and her pal Paddy Pimblett have become fan favorites. Her fun attitude and flamboyant celebrations added to the fact that she is on a winning streak have left fans asking for more. It seems as if they are getting just that, more McCann.
‘Hungry’ Jamahal Hill Calls For Title Shot Against Jiri Prochazka: I Got Twice As Many UFC Wins Than Him
Jamahal Hill thinks it’s about time he steps in the Octagon with Jiri Prochazka. Hill has been calling for a fight with the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion for a while now, even before he crowned the king of the division. After dispatching Thiago Santos this weekend, ‘Sweet Dreams’ made another push for his dream fight against Prochazka.
Legendary MMA Fighter Wanderlei Silva Running For Brazilian Congress Seat
Wanderlei Silva is looking to take an open seat on Brazilian congress. Wanderlei Silva Chasing Open Seat In Brazilian Congress. Silva made the official announcement this week that he’s running for a seat in the Brazilian congress as a federal deputy. This will be his second attempt at politics,...
Cory McKenna Becomes 1st Woman To Finish Opponent Via Von Flue Choke Submission At UFC Vegas 59
Cory McKenna made history at UFC Vegas 59 by finishing her opponent via Von Flue Choke. “Poppins” was able to bounce back, having suffered a decision loss in her previous fight. UFC strawweight Cory McKenna was one of the fighters who left the APEX on Saturday at UFC Vegas...
Jon Jones Crushes Pads During Training in Preparation for His Heavyweight Debut (Video)
Jon Jones went bare-knuckle on his practice pads recently, and the video is very impressive. In a video posted on Thursday, Jones shows a pad session with his longtime coach Brandon Gibson. “Bones” recently took to his Instagram page in which he shared video footage of himself and longtime coach...
Jake Paul Calls Out KSI For Short-Notice Bout, Blasts Fellow YouTuber For Picking Swarmz Over Tyron Woodley
KSI agrees but wants him and his fellow YouTube star to prep things up properly. “The Problem Child” concluded that KSI ducked him. With Hasim Rahman Jr. seemingly already out of the picture, Jake Paul has now set his sights on his fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, the same fighter who beat his older brother Logan.
Steven Ray Hands Anthony Pettis Back-to-Back Defeats With Decision Win – PFL 7 Results (Highlights)
Ray kicks things off with a body kick. Nice one-two from Ray. Good body kick from Pettis counters Ray’s punch. Ray keeps moving forward. Nice level change to setup a left hand to the face by Ray. Pettis is on the back foot seemingly looking to land a good counter right. Ray is showing good footwork. Pettis connects with a nice counter right hand. Good timing on the entry by Ray to go for a takedown. Ray picks Pettis up and slams him to the mat to get the takedown. Ray transitions into side control while Pettis struggles to get out. Ray gets up and lands a nice hammer fist. Ray is back in trying to setup a D’Arce choke. Pettis is trying to move his hips away but doesn’t look comfortable. Pettis rolls to the side and gets out in the final seconds of the round.
Charles Oliveira Addresses Islam Makhachev And His ‘Arrogant’ Team, Manager Responds
Charles Oliveira sends a message to Islam Makhachev and his team. Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz responds. Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira is getting ready to fight for his lost title at UFC 280. He will be taking on Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 22. The bout is a much-anticipated one that will pit two of the best 155-pounders against each other. Until now there was not too much trash talking coming from these two fighters but as the date gets closer the excitement and tension seem to be building.
Geoff Neal Batters Vicente Luque, Gets Third-Round Knockout – UFC Vegas 59 Results (Highlights)
A welterweight contest between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal is taking place now (Saturday, August 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59. Luque with an early leg kick. Both fighters throw body kicks. Neal lands a left. They both connect in the pocket. Neal wobbles Luque with a big left! Neal goes for the kill as Luque shells up and manages to stay on his feet. Luque has recovered and continues to put the pressure. Neal lands another left. Luque attempts a flying knee. Neal connects with two lefts in succession. Luque with a front kick to the body. Luque is caught off balance with a jab. Neal hurts Luque with another counter left! Neal is the one advancing and manages to knock Luque down now. Luque survives and that’s all he can do for the remainder of the round as he gets wobbled again with a left to end the first stanza.
