Six By Six release video for edgy new single China

New prog supergroup Six By Six have shared a video for China, the band's third single, which you can watch below.

The band, which features Saga guitarist Ian Crichton, vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry (3) and Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler, will release their upcoming self-titled debut through InsideOut Music on August 19.

“The song China came about differently than most of our songs, Berry explains. "Ian had sent me a very cool finger picking type riff, which was playing repeatedly in my head as I tried to go to sleep one night. Earlier that evening the television news ran a story about China, including the appalling oppression of the Uyghur Muslims. I couldn’t get that out of my head either. I have many Chinese friends who do not agree with what the government of China is doing. Suddenly, inspired by Ian’s finger picking, this heavy riff came to mind.

"Then, as I paired it with the news story, the lyric just poured out. Born from anger and disbelief but also with respect for my Chinese friends, this song came to me in one big flash. When Ian heard the basic writing demo he immediately headed into new territory with the guitar solo. It’s angry, edgy, and totally psychotic in nature - a perfect fit! And of course we all must say ‘goodnight’ and good riddance to any government that treats its people so harshly.”

Six By Six have previously released videos for Yearning To Fly and Save The Night .

Six By Six will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g LP and as a digital album.

Pre-order Six By Six .

