Moderna COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast Unchanged Even As COVAX Program Cuts Orders

Is anything sacrosanct in an era of inflation? Costco’s latest price hike on two food court staples suggests not. According to Los Angeles Times, as of this week, Costco’s chicken bake and 20-ounce soda have received puffed-up price tags. The wholesaler’s chicken bake previously retailed for $2.99. Now the pastry dish, which is stuffed with chicken and cheese, is being sold for $3.99. The price of Costco’s 20-ounce soda has bubbled to a 10-cent increase that has nudged the drink to $0.69.

