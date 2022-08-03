Moderna COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast Unchanged Even As COVAX Program Cuts Orders

Read on www.ibtimes.com
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
DoorDash rides resilient delivery demand to raise key forecast
Aug 4 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) raised its annual target for a key industry metric on Thursday, saying it does not expect a slowdown in demand as consumers continue to order in despite decades-high inflation, sending its shares up nearly 15%.
Beyond Meat sales under threat as plant-based boom withers
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) is headed for an unappetizing second quarter as the plant-based food craze withers in the face of several weak product tests at restaurants and mediocre reviews.
International Business Times
EU Says Novavax COVID Vaccine Should Carry Heart Side-effect Warning
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of two types of heart inflammation, based on a small number of reported cases, an added burden for a shot that has failed to win wide uptake. The conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
International Business Times
CVS Raises Annual COVID-related Revenue Forecast To $3 Billion
CVS Health Corp on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%. The largest U.S. pharmacy chain also raised its forecast for annual COVID vaccinations by 2 million to 20 million,...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Family Dollar recalls hundreds of over-the-counter products sold in 47 states
Family Dollar initiated a massive voluntary recall on July 21 of certain products that were stored incorrectly, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall applies to products sold at retail stores. Over 400 products were included in the recall, ranging from cold medicine and...
Massive recall issued for protein shakes
A massive nationwide recall has been issued for more than 50 types of protein shakes, dairy drinks, cold brew coffee and other products that might be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Premier Protein Among 53 Nutritional Items Recalled for Contamination Risk
Lyons Magnus' nationwide recall of coffee, protein shakes and dairy alternatives also included the barista version of the Oatly oat milk brand.
TODAY.com
Costco just upped the prices of two-food court favorites
Is anything sacrosanct in an era of inflation? Costco’s latest price hike on two food court staples suggests not. According to Los Angeles Times, as of this week, Costco’s chicken bake and 20-ounce soda have received puffed-up price tags. The wholesaler’s chicken bake previously retailed for $2.99. Now the pastry dish, which is stuffed with chicken and cheese, is being sold for $3.99. The price of Costco’s 20-ounce soda has bubbled to a 10-cent increase that has nudged the drink to $0.69.
Oatly milk and dozens of protein shakes recalled after tests revealed possible bacteria contamination
The products may contain cronobacter sakazakii, germ that can cause blood infections and meningitis in babies, older, and immunocompromised people.
Popular beverage sold at Costco and used in Starbucks urgently recalled over fears it could make you sick
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
AOL Corp
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
AOL Corp
Starbucks CFO 'encouraged' by over-delivery of expectations, consumer behavior shift
As inflation takes a toll on Americans' wallets, coffee lovers don't seem to be pulling back on their Venti iced cold brew with extra cold foam and two pumps of brown sugar syrup. It's quite the "opposite," according to Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri. "What we saw this quarter is the...
Walmart just ordered 4,500 electric cars from an EV company you’ve never heard of, sending its stock up over 57% today
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Walmart ordered 4,500 fully electric vans as part of the retailer’s push to expand its delivery network and achieve zero emissions by 2040. The retail giant’s expansion of its...
International Business Times
No Worries About U.S. Demand For Now, Japan's Subaru Says
Japan's Subaru Corp expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy. Chief Financial Officer Katsuyuki Mizuma's confidence highlights the split between consumers struggling to afford basic necessities amid record inflation and those...
