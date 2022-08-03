Carmakers Start To See Weaker Demand Amid Inflation Squeeze

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
Markets Struggle As Strong US Jobs Boost Fed Rate Hike Bets
Asian markets struggled Monday and the dollar held big gains as a blockbuster US jobs report ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve will announce more sharp interest rate hikes as it tries to tame runaway inflation. While the employment reading -- which was more than twice as high as...
Oil Prices Set To End Week Near Multi-month Lows On Recession Fears
Oil prices on Friday stayed near their lowest levels since February as concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand continued to rattle markets. Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.49 a barrel by 1226 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Why Munster Thinks Tesla Is The Biggest Beneficiary Of The Climate Bill
After months of bickering and negotiations, the Senate finally cleared the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act 2022 on Sunday, and Tesla, Inc. TSLA could be its biggest beneficiary, according to a top analyst. What Happened: Loup Funds co-founder Gene Munster said on Sunday that the Elon Musk-led EV maker...
Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow
Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
SoftBank posts record net loss on $23.1 billion Vision Fund hit
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) booked a record $23 billion net loss in the three months to June on Monday, hammered by turmoil at its sprawling Vision Fund unit as a market sell-off upended tech stocks.
PwC fined $2 million over BT audit after fraud discovered in Italy
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it had fined auditor PwC 1.75 million pounds ($2.12 million) after it failed to properly challenge UK telecoms group BT (BT.L) once a half-a-billion pound fraud was discovered in BT's Italian operations.
Banxso: The Trading Hub That Requires Less and Generates More
The phrase "not your grandfather's bank" sounds like something that would be easily thrown around by a boomer! This phrase most likely refers to generational wealth you've inherited as gen z kids and are thriving on. However, in South Africa, you wouldn't need one becuase they have Banxso! What is...
Coca-Cola Launches New NFT Collection For International Friendship Day
American beverage corporation Coca-Cola has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection in celebration of International Friendship Day. The initiative is said to be the company's way of "thanking fans who've been a part of the brand's journey into the metaverse over the last year," Coca-Cola noted in a news release Sunday.
