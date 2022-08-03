Read on www.gspublishing.net
Adams County Library finishes summer strong
The Adams County Library wound down the Summer Reading Program with a picnic, games and galaxy making. This summer was a blast, we had up to 30 kids some days and fewer other days, every day was a new adventure. The last day of the activity portion of summer reading ...
Bismarck’s Maurices One Of The Few Locations In The Country Selling This
The North Bismarck store started as a "Test market" in March of this year (2022).
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
In Bismarck, Am I The Only One That Called The Number?
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
Henke joins JMHCC as provider
With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
Mandan's First Annual Memorial Square Block Party This Thursday
The Strip Will Be Rockin' This Thursday from 3 to 7 pm.
Mobile Office Hours in Mott and Hettinger
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Mott and Hettinger on Tuesday, August 16.“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents ...
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
Pro’s Pointer #14: bottom bouncers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing equipment seems to be like most things we use — it’s often developed elsewhere and imported for us to utilize. An exception to that statement is what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer. Johnnie Candle, MWC World...
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Midgets and Little League bring home fourth place
The Elgin Rec program teams, the Midgets and Little League recently competed and brought home fourth place hardware.The Midgets participated in the Glen Ullin Tournament on July 18 and the Little League played in the Center Tournament on July 21.Only six kids braved the heat advisory for the Midgets Tournament,
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
Search continues for missing boy in BisMan community
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department is once again seeking assistance in locating Jamie Barnes Jr. — a young man who has gone missing according to a Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s office. The department believes that Barnes is currently in the Bismarck/Mandan area, and is hoping to hear from anyone who may have knowledge […]
