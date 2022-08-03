Read on whereverfamily.com
Related
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Soul Food Fest in City Heights
Saturday, August 6 in City Heights from 11am-3pm San Diego Soul Food will feature delicious soul food from across the region. Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
San Diego pizza restaurant on the brink of closing after 68 years
Venice Pizza House, a family business, thought they'd have to close their doors. They're giving one final try first, though.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
Images: Surf lagoon resort planned for Oceanside
Plans to build a resort and new homes around a wave lagoon cleared a key hurdle in Oceanside last week.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes Dirt On Best & Worst Local Restaurants To Work For
A thread on a San Diego Subreddit has amassed nearly a thousand comments with people dishing both dirt and praise about many San Diego bars & restaurants. "[A]s a server born and raised in sd i’ve worked at my fair share of shitty restaurants with shitty owners," reads the thread titled restaurants that do and don’t deserve my support? on the r/sandiego Subreddit group. "i’m wondering who i should be giving my money to here and who sucks and i shouldn’t be going to?"
Toys R Us open again inside Macy’s in the San Diego area
Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy company, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.
eastcountymagazine.org
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego weekly Reader
Tacotarian dishes tortilla wrapped favorites without the meat
Once, when I was writing a news story about an early morning raid to arrest a drug dealer, a police officer explained to me that whoever who moved into the newly vacated house could expect customers to keep showing up. You could paint the house a new color, he told me, give it a new street number, but people would continue to associate the physical location as a place to get their fix, likely for years.
News Now: Four shootings overnight in span of a few hours
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share what we've learned so far about four separate shootings around San Diego overnight, then cover the weekend's other top stories.
SeaWorld San Diego orca ‘Nakai’ dies due to infection
SeaWorld San Diego is mourning the loss of one of their beloved orcas named Nakai who died due to an infection, the animal theme park announced Friday.
Group of 'San Diego Nice Guys' help others overcome financial emergencies
For more than 40 years, local businessmen have been helping families in need. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how these "Nice Guys" use small donations to make a big difference
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too at Vista’s Little Cakes — ‘Food Network’s Cupcake Wars’ Winner
Red Velvet, chocolate, lemon berry — whatever kind of yummy cupcake flavors you like to splurge on — will be available at Little Cakes Kitchen’s second store in San Diego County. Having opened its first store a decade ago, Little Cakes will celebrate another milestone when it...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
Comments / 0