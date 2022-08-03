ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

theresandiego.com

Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
townandtourist.com

35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Reddit Thread Dishes Dirt On Best & Worst Local Restaurants To Work For

A thread on a San Diego Subreddit has amassed nearly a thousand comments with people dishing both dirt and praise about many San Diego bars & restaurants. "[A]s a server born and raised in sd i’ve worked at my fair share of shitty restaurants with shitty owners," reads the thread titled restaurants that do and don’t deserve my support? on the r/sandiego Subreddit group. "i’m wondering who i should be giving my money to here and who sucks and i shouldn’t be going to?"
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Tacotarian dishes tortilla wrapped favorites without the meat

Once, when I was writing a news story about an early morning raid to arrest a drug dealer, a police officer explained to me that whoever who moved into the newly vacated house could expect customers to keep showing up. You could paint the house a new color, he told me, give it a new street number, but people would continue to associate the physical location as a place to get their fix, likely for years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

