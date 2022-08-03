Read on bleacherreport.com
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently had some thoughts on the play of Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, after his stint with the organization’s Summer League team. And suffice to say, they weren’t very positive. While he wasn’t a top star during his tenure in L.A.,...
Rare Photo of Young Steph Curry Guarding Legendary NBA Player Revealed
As a child, Steph Curry was playing with NBA players.
‘He did the exact same thing’: Shaq slapped with savage reality amid controversial Kevin Durant comments
Shaquille O’Neal recently chimed in on Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets, and let’s just say that Shaq wasn’t too kind with his take. The Hall of Fame big man implied that KD was taking the “easy way” by forcing a trade away from Brooklyn as opposed to grinding it out with the team.
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
BREAKING: 2016 NBA Champion ARRESTED
According to TMZ, Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday. The NBA Champion has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.
Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s
HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
Magic Johnson Says the NBA Should Retire No. 6 in Honor of Bill Russell
Bill Russell didn't break the NBA's color barrier as Jackie Robinson did for Major League Baseball; that distinction belongs to another former Celtic, Chuck Cooper. He did so in 1950, three years after Robinson's historic MLB debut. But Russell's made a profound and everlasting impact on sports and ...
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says
LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Report: Lakers, Knicks, Jazz Talk Trade Featuring Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade headlined by Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Friday the conversations took place a "few weeks ago." Here's a look at the proposed deal:. To New York: Donovan Mitchell. To Los...
New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz
The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
Report: Rockets Preserving Cap for '23 Free Agency in Kevin Porter Jr. Contract Talks
The Houston Rockets are reportedly prioritizing saving salary-cap space for next offseason in their contract talks with guard Kevin Porter Jr. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Rockets are seeking a team-friendly deal with Porter since they want to be players on the free-agent market in 2023. Scotto...
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Draymond Green Says Lakers' Austin Reaves Should Run with 'Hillbilly Kobe' Nickname
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma said Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves should embrace the "Hillbilly Kobe" nickname. Kuzma said Thursday on The Draymond Green Show he thinks the moniker is "lit" and the four-time NBA champion agreed. "You better embrace that one," Green...
Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency
It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
Lakers Must Focus on Russell Westbrook, Upcoming Season Despite Kyrie Irving Rumors
It's been an intriguing offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, to say the least. The franchise hired a new head coach in Darvin Ham, is awaiting a decision from LeBron James about his future—he can sign an extension as early as today—and has been at the center of Kyrie Irving trade rumors.
Former NBA player Mike James calls Steph Curry 'one dimensional'
After becoming the NBA’s leader for all-time made 3-pointers, Steph Curry added another All-Star appearance, his fourth NBA championship and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award during the 2021-22 season to his already long list of achievements on the basketball court. Despite having a decorated resume that...
NBA Trade Rumors: Playoff Teams Eyeing Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley
While much of the focus on the Utah Jazz right now is around Donovan Mitchell, they also have other trade chips who could be attractive to teams with playoff aspirations next season. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bojan Bogdanovic and Patrick Beverley are being monitored by playoff-caliber teams if the...
