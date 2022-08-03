ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

FanSided

Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason

In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rockets Legend Reminds Ja Morant Who Michael Jordan Was During The 90s

HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history. Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position

The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Lakers Had 'Productive' Contract Talks Thursday, Rich Paul Says

LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension, and he and the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got off on the right foot Thursday. Rich Paul, who is James' representative with Klutch Sports, said contract discussions between the two sides were "productive" and will be ongoing after he and James met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors and Buzz

The NBA offseason seems to have stalled, with executives on vacation and Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both on the teams they played for in 2021-22. But the rumor mill never stops churning, and it contains some recent additions worth mulling. If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about landing...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal

Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

