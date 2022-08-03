Read on www.etftrends.com
GDX and GDXJ: Question and Answer
Gold mining stocks are one way for investors to gain exposure to gold. We take a closer look at the key considerations around this approach. Gold has long been considered an enduring store of value even under the most adverse economic conditions. Often overlooked in periods of prosperity, gold can also serve several important roles beyond a safe haven asset. Gold has historically enhanced portfolio diversification, served as an inflation hedge, and provided appreciation potential.
Check Out These 4 Active ETFs for REIT Exposure
Investor interest in real estate ETFs surged last month. Real estate has historically been embraced because of its ability to deliver excess returns during bull markets and low correlation with traditional stock and bond investments. REITs also appeal to investors seeking current income, as these trusts must distribute at least 90% of their income to investors, and they offer an efficient way for investors to gain indirect exposure to real estate prices, according to VettaFi.
Does Your Portfolio Need an ESG Core Equity Holding?
Advisors looking for an ESG fund to serve as a portfolio’s core equity holding should consider the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE), which couples a unique weighting methodology with thorough ESG screening. An equal-weight strategy such as RSPE can provide diversification benefits and reduce concentration risk...
U.S. Stock ETFs Slide as Stellar Jobs Report Fuels Rate Hike Fears
U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds retreated after a surprisingly strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike outlook might be extended. On Friday, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.8%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was up 0.1%,...
Dividend- and Value-Focused ETF Consistently Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
Dividend strategies have become popular in 2022 as advisors and investors seek income and performance in a challenging market environment. One dividend yield-focused equity ETF, the KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE), has outperformed the S&P 500 every market day this year except one (January 3) and offers the appeal of a dividend and value focus while providing diversification potential.
Record China trade figures surprise but economists caution over weakening outlook – business live
Rolling live coverage of business, economics and financial markets as analysts weigh risk of recessions across the world
SoftBank posts record net loss on $23.1 billion Vision Fund hit
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) booked a record $23 billion net loss in the three months to June on Monday, hammered by turmoil at its sprawling Vision Fund unit as a market sell-off upended tech stocks.
Biotech ETFs Rally as Global Blood Therapeutics Surges on Potential Pfizer Deal
Biotechnology sector-related exchange traded funds continued to rally Friday on reports that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is looking to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics (NasdaqGS: GBT). On Friday, the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) rose 1.8%, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) increased 3.6%, and the ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF...
Invest in Strong Free Cash Flow and R&D With This ETF
An upbeat jobs report adding 528,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market has many believing the Federal Reserve will continue its path of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. This suggests that high inflation is here to stay — at least for a while. While the Fed is expecting job growth to slow, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The report will be one of two that the U.S. central bank will see before deciding how much to raise rates in September.
Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow
Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...
MercadoLibre Trading at Low Levels Despite Strong Growth
Despite maintaining its strong growth trajectory in the first quarter with revenues up over 60%, the valuation for MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has compressed aggressively over the last year. The Argentina-based e-commerce giant is trading well below levels before the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. While the long-term fundamentals remain intact, short-term prices are reflecting an overly heavy dose of pessimism.
Communication Services ETF Weakens After Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Miss
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NasdaqGS: WBD) shares plunged, dragging down communication services sector-related exchange traded funds after the multinational mass media conglomerate revealed a steep loss in its latest quarterly earnings report. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) declined 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery shares plummeted...
Investors Flocked to ARKK and ARKG in July as Growth Rebounded
Investors reinstated their positions in the growthiest segments of the market in July. After U.S. equities posted their worst first-half performance since 1970 as inflation concerns, Fed rate hikes, and slowing economic growth weighed on markets, U.S. equities pulled off a stellar comeback in July. Key performance drivers during July included big tech outperformance and anticipation of a potential slowing in the pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.
