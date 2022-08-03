Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living,...

BUSINESS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO