Elgin, ND

kxnet.com

New coffee shop brews in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — If you need to satisfy your caffeine craving, Dickinson has a new place you may want to check out. Poppy’s Coffee Shop is a new drive-thru on 2nd Avenue West, serving up specialty coffees and drinks to get you through the day. Ava Sickler...
DICKINSON, ND
Elgin, ND
gspublishing.net

Grant County Garden Tour 2022

Come one, come all to the 2022 Grant County Garden Tour to be held in on Saturday, August 13! We will be starting the tour at 9:00 a.m. MT in Carson, ND. Pre-registration is required.Please call or email us at the Extension Office for more information and to get signed ...
GRANT COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In Bismarck/Mandan Someone Just Won $50,000 Playing Bingo!

AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

Developing photos while developing Main Street

Morical Made Studio and Framing, a new photography studio and framing business owned by Hettinger resident Elizabeth Morical, will soon be joining Hettinger's Main Street business community. The new business's tentative opening date is set for Sept. 1. Once open, Morical Made Studio and Framing will offer in-store studio photography ...
HETTINGER, ND
KFYR-TV

Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

Pro’s Pointer #14: bottom bouncers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing equipment seems to be like most things we use — it’s often developed elsewhere and imported for us to utilize. An exception to that statement is what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer. Johnnie Candle, MWC World...
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
kfgo.com

Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
BISMARCK, ND
gspublishing.net

School district discovers illegal contract

An illegal contract between the Elgin/New Leipzig School District and board president Randy Fischer was the topic of discussion during a special board meeting July 28.Fischer, who was not present at the meeting, has held a transportation contract with the district for several years, and is now serving his third ...
ELGIN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Public Schools looking for bus drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of the school year is right around the corner for bus drivers. After adding two new schools to the Bismarck school district, BPS is looking to hire two more bus drivers for their two new routes. This is just one of the buses getting...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners

These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail

BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
BISMARCK, ND

