GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Kids’ lemonade stand raises $3,500 for St. Jude

Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Dog Saves Family in Washington, IL
An Illinois family’s dog is being called a hero for saving the lives of her neighbors. Lisa Fenwick, the owner of six-year-old Bella, says her dog’s barking alerted them that the family’s house caught on fire and her neighbors are grateful for Bella and the support to help them get back on their feet:
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a...
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts...
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
Steve Spain’s Costume Trunk: a Main Street tradition for more than 40 years
There have been dozens of notable businesses to operate on Peoria’s Main Street over the years but perhaps none as distinctive—or dedicated—as the Costume Trunk. Steve Spain has operated the store at 710 W. Main St. for 41 years—through good times and bad—suffering through two years of the pandemic when many of his regular customers such as theater groups, schools and institutions that routinely need costumes for shows were shut down.
Missing person located safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was previously reported missing has been located Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr. has been located and is doing well. Peoria police previously reported him missing and requested the public to help locate him on...
Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
Former Big Ten Star Helping Peoria Daughter Navigate Through Big Ten Recruiting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Public Schools started school Wednesday so the summer is over for Aaliyah Guyton. But what a summer it was for the Peoria High School guard. The impressive list of schools offering her a basketball scholarship grew over the past few months. And it includes Big Ten programs. “Iowa, Illinois, Ohio […]
Canton man suing YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and more after son nearly dies attempting a video trend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Canton father of three has filed a lawsuit against several popular social media companies alleging “dangerous and gender based content” being pushed onto his kids. Damian Johnson is filing the suit through the ‘Social Media Victims Law Center’. They are a Seattle...
No suspect yet in Peoria ATM robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police do not have a suspect in an ATM robbery that occurred in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue in Peoria early Tuesday morning. Police responded to an ATM alarm at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The ATM in question had been broken into and had an undetermined amount of cash removed.
