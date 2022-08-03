Read on www.gspublishing.net
Adams County Library finishes summer strong
The Adams County Library wound down the Summer Reading Program with a picnic, games and galaxy making. This summer was a blast, we had up to 30 kids some days and fewer other days, every day was a new adventure. The last day of the activity portion of summer reading ...
Developing photos while developing Main Street
Morical Made Studio and Framing, a new photography studio and framing business owned by Hettinger resident Elizabeth Morical, will soon be joining Hettinger's Main Street business community. The new business's tentative opening date is set for Sept. 1. Once open, Morical Made Studio and Framing will offer in-store studio photography ...
School district discovers illegal contract
An illegal contract between the Elgin/New Leipzig School District and board president Randy Fischer was the topic of discussion during a special board meeting July 28.Fischer, who was not present at the meeting, has held a transportation contract with the district for several years, and is now serving his third ...
Proposal Promotes Drastic Billing Changes For Bismarck Homeowners
Bismarck Task Force to lobby for major billing changes for local homeowners.
Henke joins JMHCC as provider
With experience in pediatrics and women’s health, Avery Henke is the newest family nurse practitioner (FNP) to join Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) and its clinics.Henke graduated from Glen Ullin High School, then obtained an associate degree in science from Bismarck State College. She went to nursing school in ...
Gone fishing: Part 1
My name is Frank. Usually I’m in Adams County, attending events and writing the news, but last week I was in Alaska instead, trying to catch monster fish with my dad and two family friends. Together our group of four represented three states: South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.Our fishing ...
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
KFYR-TV
Mandan High School construction making progress
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on Lakewood Elementary and the new Mandan High School is well underway. The big scoop over in Mandan is the new high school being built. This week, the perimeter of the new high school was poured. “I think the community is ready for it. We’re...
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
Mobile Office Hours in Mott and Hettinger
U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Mott and Hettinger on Tuesday, August 16.“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents ...
KFYR-TV
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson. The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies. Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks...
Hettinger County weather outlook
The week ahead: Hot, hot, hot is the story for the next week. Temperatures will soar to start the seven day with highs near the century mark. A little cooldown will occur over the weekend before persistent heat ramps back up for next week.To read more please log in or ...
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
Midgets and Little League bring home fourth place
The Elgin Rec program teams, the Midgets and Little League recently competed and brought home fourth place hardware.The Midgets participated in the Glen Ullin Tournament on July 18 and the Little League played in the Center Tournament on July 21.Only six kids braved the heat advisory for the Midgets Tournament,
kfgo.com
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
KFYR-TV
Pro’s Pointer #14: bottom bouncers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing equipment seems to be like most things we use — it’s often developed elsewhere and imported for us to utilize. An exception to that statement is what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer. Johnnie Candle, MWC World...
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
froggyweb.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
